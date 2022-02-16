Louis Tomlinson Added A Song From One Direction's 'Midnight Memories' To His Tour Setlist

Louis Tomlinson performed a One Direction song on tour. Picture: Getty

Louis Tomlinson had fans feeling nostalgic during his latest show as he performed a One Direction song circa 2013!

Louis Tomlinson added a One Direction track to his touring setlist and we're not okay!

Fans were undeniably treated on Tuesday (February 15) when the 'Walls' singer whipped out a 1D song to close his concert.

The 30-year-old star has embarked on the North American leg of his world tour at the beginning of the month after several cancellations due to COVID-19.

He gave an unparalleled performance in Philadelphia, amping up the crowd as he introduced 'Through The Dark', a track from the group's third studio album 'Midnight Memories'.

Louis Tomlinson sang the 1D track in Philadelphia. Picture: Getty

Louis addressed the crowd at the packed show towards the end of the night, getting everyone excited when he said: "Listen, we’ve got about six minutes, six and a half minutes, two tunes left, one of them’s a 1D song."

As fans wondered what hit of nostalgia they were going to get next, the intro to 'Through The Dark' – a track that's nearly 10 years old!

He continued to command the crowd, saying: "All I ask, just give it f*****g everything for these two tunes.

"Alright, let’s have it!"

One Direction’s ‘Through The Dark’, performed by Louis, live from The Met Philly. #LTWTPhilly

2.15.22



🎥: xorainbowlouis pic.twitter.com/yZDDGMzk99 — HL Daily On Tour (@HLDTour) February 16, 2022

Louis Tomlinson performed One Direction's 'Through The Dark'. Picture: Getty

Tommo is kicking off the European leg of his tour next month, coming to the UK mid-way through April.

The One Direction alum tweeted out to fans, apologising for his lack of posts due to his busy schedule on the road.

He wrote: "Haven’t been online much because of tour but I have to say the shows have been absolutely incredible!

Haven’t been online much because of tour but I have to say the shows have been absolutely incredible! Thank you to everyone for your support! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 14, 2022

Louis Tomlinson is on the North American leg of his tour. Picture: Louis Tomlinson/Twitter

"Thank you to everyone for your support," he capped off the sweet post.

April can't come quick enough!

