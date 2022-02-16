Louis Tomlinson Added A Song From One Direction's 'Midnight Memories' To His Tour Setlist

16 February 2022

Louis Tomlinson performed a One Direction song on tour
Louis Tomlinson performed a One Direction song on tour. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Louis Tomlinson had fans feeling nostalgic during his latest show as he performed a One Direction song circa 2013!

Louis Tomlinson added a One Direction track to his touring setlist and we're not okay!

Fans were undeniably treated on Tuesday (February 15) when the 'Walls' singer whipped out a 1D song to close his concert.

Louis Tomlinson Stops Concert So Fan Can Be Carried Out

The 30-year-old star has embarked on the North American leg of his world tour at the beginning of the month after several cancellations due to COVID-19.

He gave an unparalleled performance in Philadelphia, amping up the crowd as he introduced 'Through The Dark', a track from the group's third studio album 'Midnight Memories'.

Louis Tomlinson sang the 1D track in Philadelphia
Louis Tomlinson sang the 1D track in Philadelphia. Picture: Getty

Louis addressed the crowd at the packed show towards the end of the night, getting everyone excited when he said: "Listen, we’ve got about six minutes, six and a half minutes, two tunes left, one of them’s a 1D song."

As fans wondered what hit of nostalgia they were going to get next, the intro to 'Through The Dark' – a track that's nearly 10 years old!

He continued to command the crowd, saying: "All I ask, just give it f*****g everything for these two tunes.

"Alright, let’s have it!"

Louis Tomlinson performed One Direction's 'Through The Dark'
Louis Tomlinson performed One Direction's 'Through The Dark'. Picture: Getty

Tommo is kicking off the European leg of his tour next month, coming to the UK mid-way through April.

The One Direction alum tweeted out to fans, apologising for his lack of posts due to his busy schedule on the road.

He wrote: "Haven’t been online much because of tour but I have to say the shows have been absolutely incredible!

Louis Tomlinson is on the North American leg of his tour
Louis Tomlinson is on the North American leg of his tour. Picture: Louis Tomlinson/Twitter

"Thank you to everyone for your support," he capped off the sweet post.

April can't come quick enough!

