Louis Tomlinson Just Gave One Direction Fans A Hit Of Nostalgia

10 February 2022, 13:06

Louis Tomlinson singing 'Drag Me Down' is giving us One Direction nostalgia
Louis Tomlinson singing 'Drag Me Down' is giving us One Direction nostalgia. Picture: Alamy
Louis Tomlinson performed ‘Drag Me Down’ during his US tour dates and fans can’t get over it! 

Louis Tomlinson is the gift that keeps on giving after sharing the ultimate One Direction throwback!

The ‘Walls’ singer is currently on the American leg of his world tour and gave the performance of a lifetime when he treated fans to a rendition of 1D’s 2015 track ‘Drag Me Down’.

Liam Payne Says He’d Love To See Harry Styles & Louis Tomlinson On Tour

The ‘Made in the A.M.’ bop had fans screaming along to all the words and we would be lying if we said we didn’t have FOMO!

A fan-recorded clip from his Nashville show made its way online and has been doing the rounds on Twitter, with fans re-sharing his iconic performance.

Louis Tomlinson performed 'Drag Me Down' on tour
Louis Tomlinson performed 'Drag Me Down' on tour. Picture: Alamy
One Direction's 'Drag Me Down' dropped in 2015 as part of their 'Made in the A.M.' album
One Direction's 'Drag Me Down' dropped in 2015 as part of their 'Made in the A.M.' album. Picture: Alamy

“DMD live is a f**king experience,” penned one fan.

“You don’t UNDERSTAND HOW MUCH I LOVE HIM,” read another tweet.

A third fan went on to share how emotional the performance made them, writing: “I’m crying sm rn [sic].”

Louis has been performing ‘Drag Me Down’ throughout a string of his US tour dates and it’s giving us all of the nostalgia!

The 1D boys are no strangers to singing the band’s bops in recent years, with Liam Payne performing ‘Drag Me Down’, ‘History’, ‘You & I’ and many more iconic tracks during a fan’s birthday party in November.

Harry Styles also famously performs ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ at his Love On Tour shows.

Let’s just say we won’t get tired of it anytime soon!

