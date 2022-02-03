Liam Payne Says He’d Love To See Harry Styles & Louis Tomlinson On Tour

3 February 2022, 15:44

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Liam Payne is keen to go and see Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson on tour later this year.

Liam Payne is the ultimate supportive star and he’s proved it once again after he sweetly spoke about his former One Direction bandmates, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson.

The ‘Strip That Down’ hitmaker was asked about whether he was planning to see the singers on tour as they are both set to head back on the road this year.

“Are you going to any of the Louis or the Harry shows?”, Liam was asked, before he replied, “Ooh, what a great question.

“I mean, yeah, for sure, if they’ll have me.”

Liam Payne said he'd love to go and watch his former One Direction bandmates on tour
Liam Payne said he'd love to go and watch his former One Direction bandmates on tour. Picture: Alamy
Liam Payne spoke about Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson on a recent Instagram Live
Liam Payne spoke about Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson on a recent Instagram Live. Picture: @liampayne/Instagram

“I need to check the dates actually, that’s a good point,” added Liam.

He went on to completely melt our hearts as he went on to say: “I would love to go and see my boys at work.”

Liam thanked the fan for the question, saying it was a ‘great idea’ and it would be ‘fantastic’ to see the boys - and we just cried a little bit.

The moment definitely sent fans into meltdown, with Directioners taking to the comments to gush over the potential reunion.

Liam Payne is always supportive of his former 1D bandmates
Liam Payne is always supportive of his former 1D bandmates. Picture: Alamy

One person wrote: “Imagine that you go to see Louis or Harry and you see Liam in the audience!!!!”

“The way Liam says 'my boys’,” added another.

“Imagine Liam singing wmyb with Harry at his concert in the audience,” penned a third - we can dream, right?

It’s safe to say we would all absolutely love to see this happen!

