Louis Tomlinson showed off his new long hair look while travelling to Mexico.
Louis Tomlinson is the gift that keeps on giving as he showcases his long hair while travelling to Mexico.

Louis Tomlinson’s fans have been sent into meltdown as the One Direction star showcased his long hair in a recent trip to Mexico.

Spotted by a number of fans at Mexico City International Airport, the ‘Walls’ hitmaker debuted his long locks while dressed in a t-shirt, cap and tracksuit bottoms.

Louis’ fans are loving his new look so much that they even managed to get his name trending on Twitter as everyone swooned over the rare sighting of the 29-year-old.

Floods of tweets from his supporters showed appreciation about how much they were loving the long hair.

Louis Tomlinson was spotted by fans at Mexico City Airport.
One person penned: “I believe in Louis Tomlinson’s long hair supremacy.”

“I CANNOT BREATH THIS HAS TO BE MY FAVORITE THING EVER #LouisTomlinson [sic],” shared another.

A third fan tweeted: “Prince hair lou looks like he's in a rock band and tbh i love it #LouisTomlinson [sic].”

Others were gushing over the fact he waved and greeted his fans, who noticed him at the airport, as one wrote: “He looks so exhausted still he manages to wave at fans and not just walk away. #LouisTomlinson everyone.”

It’s not known why the ‘Defenceless’ star was in Mexico, but fans are hoping it could be music-related.

Some eagle-eyed fans noticed the star had his guitar with him, in its case, so maybe a studio session?

Either way, we're loving the new look!

