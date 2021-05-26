Louis Tomlinson Fans Strive To Get ‘Kill My Mind’ To Number One

26 May 2021, 16:33

Louis Tomlinson has thanked fans for their support
Louis Tomlinson has thanked fans for their support. Picture: PA/Twitter
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Louis Tomlinson fans are working hard to get ‘Kill My Mind’ charting as it’s proven to be a hit with fans.

Louis Tomlinson fans are the most hard-working around and they’ve proved it once again after doing their best to give ‘Kill My Mind’ the accolades it deserves.

Not only has their hard work sparked thousands of tweets about the hit song from his debut album ‘Walls’, but Louis himself has recognised his fans’ efforts.

Louis Tomlinson And Girlfriend Eleanor Calder: Their Complete Relationship Timeline

The former One Direction star took to Twitter to share a message with his loyal fans.

He wrote: “You're all amazing with what you're doing for kill my mind!”

Louis Tomlinson thanked his fans for their support
Louis Tomlinson thanked his fans for their support. Picture: PA

And guys, he’s not wrong at all!

Songwriter Jamie Hartman even responded to the tweet and asked: “Wait - what your beautiful fans doing now?!!”

One of Louis’ fans then replied, explaining: “We're making a project for 'kill my mind' to have much more diffusion and reach."

“Also Louis adds listeners to his music and the recognition he deserves," they added.

This isn’t the first time Louis’ fans have given their time and admirable efforts to the ‘Always You’ singer after ‘Defenceless’ entered the UK chart back in February following a fan campaign.

We love to see it!

