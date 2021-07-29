Lorde’s Dream Collaboration Would Be With Harry Styles

Lorde has revealed who her god-tier collaborator would be and we're losing our minds... a Harry Styles feature would be out of this world!

Lorde has excellent taste when it comes to musical collaborators...

When asked who her dream musician to work with would be she said the name that is on everybody's lips – Harry Styles!

She even went as far as professing that she was going to reach out to him... we hope she does!

As the 'Green Light' singer gears up for the release of her third studio album, 'Solar Power', she's begun doing press after a near four year hiatus.

The Kiwi songstress featured in the highly-coveted Vogue feature, 73 Questions, on Tuesday and spilt the tea on who she would like to work with in future!

Fans were delighted to find out that the 24-year-old songwriter is just as big of a Styler as the rest of us!

In the interview, Lorde was asked: "Who's an artist that you're dying to collaborate with?"

She wasted no time in replying: "I kinda wanna talk to Harry Styles."

I relate to Lorde because I too would like to talk to Harry Styles — Key🌈✨ (@moonboycanyon) July 27, 2021

We can't even begin to imagine the musical genius that would come from the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer and the 'Royals' artist's talents merging!

The 'Ribs' singer continued to tease other tidbits of information about her upcoming projects!

Vogue interviewer, Joe Sabia, asked Lorde: "What song are you most excited to dance to on your new record?"

The multi-faceted artist put it simply: "California" – we can't wait to dance to it too!

no new album today, but a harry styles and lorde collab is something i didn’t know i needed pic.twitter.com/dZ0AOqUZnp — did harry styles release a new album today (@didharrystyles) July 27, 2021

Her upcoming album has been produced by longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff who, coincedentally, has worked with Styles in the past!

The 'Golden' singer co-wrote with Antonoff on a song from the Love, Simon soundtrack in 2018, 'Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song)'.

Maybe Jack could put Lorde and Harry in touch?

LORDE MENTIONING A COLLAB WITH HARRY STYLES, MENTIONING TAYLOT SWIFT AFTER YEARS, AND LOOKING AWESOME IN A TOP?? WHAT WORLD ARE WE LIVING IN CAUSE I WANNA STAY pic.twitter.com/kLXhQgnYLP — gabo is stoned at the nail salon 🅴 ☼🧣 (@lordesloveless) July 27, 2021

Lorde didn't divulge much more information about her future potential musical partner due to the quickfire nature of the interview – that doesn't stop us from crossing our fingers though!

You never know... Lorde X Harry Styles could come to fruition one day.

