Lorde’s Dream Collaboration Would Be With Harry Styles

29 July 2021, 15:24

Lorde has fans reeling with her Harry Styles confession
Lorde has fans reeling with her Harry Styles confession. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Lorde has revealed who her god-tier collaborator would be and we're losing our minds... a Harry Styles feature would be out of this world!

Lorde has excellent taste when it comes to musical collaborators...

When asked who her dream musician to work with would be she said the name that is on everybody's lips – Harry Styles!

What Does Lorde's 'Solar Power' Lyrics Tell Us About Her Next Era?

She even went as far as professing that she was going to reach out to him... we hope she does!

Lorde sees a Harry Styles project in the future
Lorde sees a Harry Styles project in the future. Picture: Getty

As the 'Green Light' singer gears up for the release of her third studio album, 'Solar Power', she's begun doing press after a near four year hiatus.

The Kiwi songstress featured in the highly-coveted Vogue feature, 73 Questions, on Tuesday and spilt the tea on who she would like to work with in future!

Fans were delighted to find out that the 24-year-old songwriter is just as big of a Styler as the rest of us!

In the interview, Lorde was asked: "Who's an artist that you're dying to collaborate with?"

She wasted no time in replying: "I kinda wanna talk to Harry Styles."

Would Harry Styles be up for a collab?
Would Harry Styles be up for a collab? Picture: Getty

We can't even begin to imagine the musical genius that would come from the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer and the 'Royals' artist's talents merging!

The 'Ribs' singer continued to tease other tidbits of information about her upcoming projects!

Vogue interviewer, Joe Sabia, asked Lorde: "What song are you most excited to dance to on your new record?"

The multi-faceted artist put it simply: "California" – we can't wait to dance to it too!

Her upcoming album has been produced by longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff who, coincedentally, has worked with Styles in the past!

The 'Golden' singer co-wrote with Antonoff on a song from the Love, Simon soundtrack in 2018, 'Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song)'.

Maybe Jack could put Lorde and Harry in touch?

Lorde often collaborates with the likes of producer Jack Antonoff
Lorde often collaborates with the likes of producer Jack Antonoff. Picture: Getty

Lorde didn't divulge much more information about her future potential musical partner due to the quickfire nature of the interview – that doesn't stop us from crossing our fingers though!

You never know... Lorde X Harry Styles could come to fruition one day.

