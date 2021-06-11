What Does Lorde's 'Solar Power' Lyrics Tell Us About Her Next Era?

11 June 2021, 15:24

Lorde releases 'Solar Power' after four year hiatus from music
Lorde releases 'Solar Power' after four year hiatus from music. Picture: Lorde/Youtube

By Savannah Roberts

Lorde has dropped the first single, 'Solar Power', from her upcoming album of the same name – and the lyrics point toward a new style for the songstress!

Lorde has released her first song in four years with the upbeat beachy tune, 'Solar Power'.

The stripped-back summer anthem marks a departure from the New Zealand singer's critically acclaimed sophomore album,'Melodrama', that was steeped in melancholia and heartache.

The long-awaited track was released on Friday along with an equally sunshine-infused music video!

Lorde Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy With New Music Teaser

Let's take a look at Lorde's lyricism with this rosy acoustic bop and decipher what this could mean for her new era...

In early June, Lorde casually teased the arrival of new music by leaving a cryptic message on her website along with the at the time rumoured single's artwork.

The site's message read: "Arriving in 2021... Patience is a virtue."

Fans have certainly been patient in awaiting a new record from the 24-year-old singer, but the wait is over...

Lorde wrote in an email to the subscribers of her website: "It's my divine pleasure to be introducing you, at long last, to my third studio album, SOLAR POWER."

Lorde teased her first single in years by posting the artwork to her website
Lorde teased her first single in years by posting the artwork to her website. Picture: Lorde Artwork

When the track hit streaming platforms on Friday it was also announced that it would be the lead single from an upcoming third studio album - finally!

As per usual, Jack Antonoff co-produced the tune with the songstress and the backing vocals feature none other than indie-pop sensations Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo.

Lorde put on a summer display in the 'Solar Power' music video
Lorde put on a summer display in the 'Solar Power' music video. Picture: Lorde/Youtube

The incoming era from this young pop-trailblazer is bound to be warm, vibrant and earthy – the perfect soundtrack to the hot season ahead!

She even wrote to her fans in an email: "I want this album to be your summer companion, the one you pump on the drive to the beach."

Oh, we will be doing exactly that, Lorde!

Day 4 - Primavera Sound Festival 2018
Day 4 - Primavera Sound Festival 2018. Picture: Getty

Lorde's 'Solar Power' song lyric breakdown

The 'Royals' starlet sings about nature, the seasons and a wish to disconnect in this lively song.

The track has a happier vibe than what we're used to from the Kiwi artist as it takes on a more positive angle of the themes touched on from her previous works.

She talks about the overwhelming chaos of the modern world with the snappy lyric: "And I throw my cellular device in the water. Can you reach me? No, You can't."

Lorde embraces the midsummer heat and references her cheeky single artwork with the line: "No shirt, no shoes, only my features."

We'll let you read the rest of her direct, quippy and radiant commentary on the 20-something summer experience...

Lorde 'Solar Power' full lyrics

I hate the winter, can't stand the cold
I tend to cancel all the plans (So sorry, I can't make it)
But when the heat comes, something takes a hold
Can I kick it? Yeah, I can

My cheeks in high colour, overripe peaches
No shirt, no shoes, only my features
My boy behind me, he's taking pictures
Lead the boys and girls onto the beaches
Come one, come all, I'll tell you my secrets
I'm kinda like a prettier Jesus

Forget all of the tears that you've cried
It's over (Over, over, over)
It's a new state of mind
Are you coming, my baby?

Acid green, aquamarine
The girls are dancing in the sand
And I throw my cellular device in the water
Can you reach me? No, you can't (Aha)

My cheeks in high colour, overripe peaches
No shirt, no shoes, only my features
My boy behind me, he's taking pictures (He's taking pictures)
Lead the boys and girls onto the beaches
Come one, come all, I'll tell you my secrets
I'm kinda like a prettier Jesus

Turn it on in a new kind of bright
It's solar (Solar, solar, solar)
Come on and let the bliss begin
Blink three times when you feel it kicking in

That solar-olar-olar power
Solar-olar-olar power
Solar-olar-olar power
Solar-olar-olar power
Solar-olar-olar power
Solar-olar-olar power

