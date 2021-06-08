Lorde Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy With New Music Teaser

8 June 2021, 14:29

Lorde teases new music with cheeky single artwork
Lorde teases new music with cheeky single artwork. Picture: Getty/Lorde Artwork
Lorde is finally giving the people new music after four long years...

The rumour mill has been in overdrive for months as fans anticipated Lorde's long-awaited return to music.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a change on the 'Royals' singer's website on Monday and took it as an indirect announcement of a new release!

Taylor Swift 1989 Album: Release Date, New Track List And All The Details On Taylor's Version

Lorde has taken a 4-year hiatus from putting out music, with her wildly successful sophomore album 'Melodrama' being her last public project.

Lorde teases new music with apparent single artwork
Lorde teases new music with apparent single artwork. Picture: Lorde/Website

The alt-pop sensation's site debuted the cover for her apparent next single, 'Solar Power' – the photo features a cheeky display of the singer frolicking on the beach.

Beneath the single artwork, it reads: "Arriving in 2021 ... Patience is a virtue."

Many are already speculating that the new track could be the first single from a third studio album that would follow up her critically acclaimed records, 'Pure Heroine' and 'Melodrama'.

Jack Antonoff and Lorde frequently make records together
Jack Antonoff and Lorde frequently make records together. Picture: Getty

Lorde's longtime friend and collaborator, Jack Antonoff, also took to Instagram to celebrate the news, he did so by reposting the summer-inspired artwork.

Fans were quick to speculate in the comments that Antonoff will most likely feature as a producer on the single and hopefully subsequent album.

The pair have joined forces in the past on iconic tracks such as 'Green Light', 'Liability' and many more.

Fans can't wait to hear new material from Lorde
Fans can't wait to hear new material from Lorde. Picture: Getty

Fans were already buzzing with excitement after it was announced in May that the New Zealand songstress would headline Primavera Festival in Barcelona in 2022.

The appearance will be Lorde's first scheduled performance in three years – all signs are pointing toward a big comeback from the 24-year-old hit-maker.

Patient stans were sent into a tailspin on Twitter when the exciting news broke, with many posting memes about how their wait is finally over.

We can't wait to hear Lorde's dulcet tones once more!

Fingers crossed for an album this summer...

