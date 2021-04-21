Lizzo Celebrates ‘Natural' Body In Unedited Nude Picture To ‘Change Beauty Standards’

Lizzo has been getting real with fans, showing off her natural body in an empowering unedited post, as she stripped down to help to ‘reverse the negative effects of social media’.

Lizzo has always been the queen of body positivity and her latest post just proves that she’s staying consistent with that title.

The ‘Good As Hell’ songstress has now taken to Instagram to “get real” with fans as she stripped down to share an unedited and unfiltered photo of herself in her birthday suit.

The soon-to-be birthday girl began her message by welcoming people into “Taurus season”, as she penned an empowering caption.

Lizzo said: “To celebrate I wanna give y’all this unedited selfie..”

Lizzo shared a 'natural' unedited photo on Instagram. Picture: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo received a lot of praise for her latest post. Picture: PA

“Now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural [sic],” she penned as she looked stunning as she smiled while holding a mug.

In a bid to encourage fans to love and accept themselves, the ‘Truth Hurts’ star added: “I am excited to be partnering with @dove and the #DoveSelfEsteemProject which is helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards. Let’s get real y’all [sic].”

Further expressing why she’s encouraging fans to embrace their natural looks, she said in a statement to E! News: “I love how this generation is so creative in the ways in which they express themselves. It's really inspiring to see how people are taking their identity and their beauty into their own hands.

“However, people are struggling with their self-image and self-confidence more than ever. This is amplified by the increasing pressure to show a digitally distorted version of ourselves, reinforcing the idea that our beauty in real life is not good enough or worthy of likes."

Lizzo has been known to encourage body positivity. Picture: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo's friends and fellow celebs praised her for encouraging fans to embrace their natural bodies. Picture: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Explaining her hope for change, she added: “That's why The Dove Self-Esteem Project and I want you to have The Selfie Talk with a young person in your life. It's happening to young people everywhere, so let's talk about it."

A number of celebs took to the comments to praise the ‘Juice’ singer for her empowering message, with Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness penning: “YES,” alongside a string of heart-eye emojis.

Meanwhile, fellow songstress SZA gushed over how amazing she looked, adding: “It’s you having no blemishes at ALL lol .. sigh I just admire u Fren [sic].”

