Lizzo Celebrates ‘Natural' Body In Unedited Nude Picture To ‘Change Beauty Standards’

21 April 2021, 10:37 | Updated: 21 April 2021, 10:40

Lizzo has been getting real with fans, showing off her natural body in an empowering unedited post, as she stripped down to help to ‘reverse the negative effects of social media’.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lizzo has always been the queen of body positivity and her latest post just proves that she’s staying consistent with that title.

The ‘Good As Hell’ songstress has now taken to Instagram to “get real” with fans as she stripped down to share an unedited and unfiltered photo of herself in her birthday suit.

Lizzo Shares Chris Evans' Response To Her Drunk DM & Her Reaction Is Priceless

The soon-to-be birthday girl began her message by welcoming people into “Taurus season”, as she penned an empowering caption.

Lizzo said: “To celebrate I wanna give y’all this unedited selfie..”

Lizzo shared a 'natural' unedited photo on Instagram.
Lizzo shared a 'natural' unedited photo on Instagram. Picture: @lizzobeeating/Instagram
Lizzo received a lot of praise for her latest post.
Lizzo received a lot of praise for her latest post. Picture: PA

“Now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural [sic],” she penned as she looked stunning as she smiled while holding a mug.

In a bid to encourage fans to love and accept themselves, the ‘Truth Hurts’ star added: “I am excited to be partnering with @dove and the #DoveSelfEsteemProject which is helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards. Let’s get real y’all [sic].”

Further expressing why she’s encouraging fans to embrace their natural looks, she said in a statement to E! News: “I love how this generation is so creative in the ways in which they express themselves. It's really inspiring to see how people are taking their identity and their beauty into their own hands.

“However, people are struggling with their self-image and self-confidence more than ever. This is amplified by the increasing pressure to show a digitally distorted version of ourselves, reinforcing the idea that our beauty in real life is not good enough or worthy of likes."

Lizzo has been known to encourage body positivity.
Lizzo has been known to encourage body positivity. Picture: @lizzobeeating/Instagram
Lizzo's friends and fellow celebs praised her for encouraging fans to embrace their natural bodies.
Lizzo's friends and fellow celebs praised her for encouraging fans to embrace their natural bodies. Picture: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Explaining her hope for change, she added: “That's why The Dove Self-Esteem Project and I want you to have The Selfie Talk with a young person in your life. It's happening to young people everywhere, so let's talk about it."

A number of celebs took to the comments to praise the ‘Juice’ singer for her empowering message, with Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness penning: “YES,” alongside a string of heart-eye emojis.

Meanwhile, fellow songstress SZA gushed over how amazing she looked, adding: “It’s you having no blemishes at ALL lol .. sigh I just admire u Fren [sic].”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything we know about Taylor Swift's '1989 - Taylor's Version'.

Taylor Swift 1989 Album: Release Date, New Track List And All The Details On Taylor's Version
Dalton Gomez shared a sweet, rare picture with Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande’s Fiancée Dalton Gomez Shares Rare Insight Into Relationship In Unseen Photo

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their baby girl in September

All The Adorable Photos Of Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Baby Girl

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
An unseen photo of Harry Styles in the studio has fans freaking out.

An Unseen Harry Styles Picture In The Studio Has Made Fans Nostalgic

Inside Zac Efron's dating history, from his previous relationships to his current girlfriend.

Who Is Zac Efron Dating? His Ex Girlfriends & Relationship History Revealed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish