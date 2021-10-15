Lizzo Hits Back At Haters Who Dissed Her Sheer Dress

15 October 2021, 14:35 | Updated: 15 October 2021, 14:42

Lizzo said her piece about the dress critiques
Lizzo said her piece about the dress critiques. Picture: Getty.Lizzo/Instagram
Lizzo addressed the backlash over the see-through dress she donned to Cardi B's birthday party.

Lizzo stood up for herself amid criticism over her latest fashion choice!

The 'Rumors' songstress stepped out in a metallic sheer dress to celebrate Cardi B's birthday this week – and fans were quick to defend the rude comments the ensemble was subject to.

Lizzo Is Ready To Star Alongside Chris Evans In A Film

Now, the 33-year-old pop star has spoken out herself about shaking those haters off...

Lizzo hit back at the critics
Lizzo hit back at the critics. Picture: Getty

The pop sensation was undoubtedly a vision during the star-studded event, her purple mesh number tied in perfectly with the dancehall theme.

However, some social media users took aim at the multi-instrumentalist for 'showing too much skin'.

After fans came to her defence, Lizzo then took to the internet herself to respond to the haters.

Lizzo defended her fashion choice
Lizzo defended her fashion choice. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram
Lizzo took to Twitter
Lizzo took to Twitter. Picture: Lizzo/Twitter

On Thursday, the 'Juice' singer said her piece on Twitter – and she didn't mince her words.

She wrote: "Remember when people used to mind they m*********n business?

"Those were the days."

A slew of supportive messages dedicated to star soon followed, with one fan writing: "I love you Lizzo, keep being you."

She has long been vocal when it comes to advocating for body positivity so it's no surprise that she's addressed the backlash.

We're glad that Lizzo continues to be herself and rises above the critics – and she looks stunning whilst doing it!

