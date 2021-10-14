Lizzo Defended By Fans Over Sheer Dress Criticism At Cardi B’s Birthday Party

14 October 2021, 17:27 | Updated: 14 October 2021, 17:31

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lizzo fans rushed to her defence after she faced criticism for wearing a sheer, sequinned dress to Cardi B’s birthday party.

Lizzo joined the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Normani and Teyana Taylor to celebrate Cardi B’s 29th birthday party and the ‘Truth Hurts’ singer was criticised for wearing a see-through dress to the LA bash.

Obviously, Lizzo killed it in the shimmering number for the dancehall-themed celebration, wearing strategically-placed nipple pasties to preserve her modesty and keeping the lewk sleek with a high ponytail.

Lizzo Is Ready To Star Alongside Chris Evans In A Film

Winnie Harlow was also in attendance, wearing a see-through knitted dress, while Teyanna Taylor wore a mesh ensemble.

Lizzo is being defended by fans after wearing a sheer dress to Cardi B's birthday
Lizzo is being defended by fans after wearing a sheer dress to Cardi B's birthday. Picture: Getty
Lizzo wore a sheer embellished gown
Lizzo wore a sheer embellished gown. Picture: Getty

But there were still come comments criticising Lizzo’s outfit, claiming she was showing too much skin.

Fans rushed to Lizzo’s defence, pointing out Winnie and Teyanna weren’t getting the same backlash.

“The amount of ‘I’m all for body positivity but-‘ takes on this are horrendous. Lizzo is not the poster child for yalls expectations. Every other woman in that party had their a** out [sic],” one person fumed.

“The party theme is dancehall. This is how you are supposed to dress. Y'all don't have culture though so I know y'all wouldn't understand. Keep thriving Lizzo!” Commented another.

A lot of people also compared it to Rihanna’s embellished see-through gown which she wore to the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2014.

“if rihanna wore lizzo’s outfit the blogs would be gagged, but hey,” tweeted another.

Rihanna at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards
Rihanna at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards. Picture: Getty

“Rihanna be havin t**s, nips and ass out all the time. But y’all mad at Lizzo??? Let her enjoy her life & body.”

Lizzo has always been an advocate of body positivity and acceptance but she’s yet to address the backlash directly.

Instead, she silenced the haters with a ‘soft twerk’ video on Instagram.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Penn Badgley and wife Domino Kirke married in 2017

Who Is Penn Badgley’s Wife Domino Kirke?

Features

Gi-hun dyes his hair red at the end of Squid Game

Why Seong Gi-Hun Dyed His Hair Red At The End Of Squid Game

Joe Alwyn posts a topless photo in bts post

Joe Alwyn Gives Steamy Behind The Scenes Look Into 'Conversations With Friends'

When can you start watching You's third season?

What Time Is 'You' Season 3 Coming Out On Netflix?

TV & Film

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde Dishes On London Life With Harry Styles

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have picked up a win for 'Betty'

Taylor Swift And Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Just Won A Songwriting Award

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him