Lizzo Just Got Real About Using Instagram Beauty Filters

24 May 2021, 16:30

Lizzo has built a loyal fanbase from her body positivity posts and lyrics
Lizzo has built a loyal fanbase from her body positivity posts and lyrics. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Lizzo has been praised by fans after being honest about using Instagram filters.

Lizzo is known for being super transparent with her followers in every aspect of life, especially when it comes to body positivity.

Often being hailed the queen of body confidence, the ‘Juice’ songstress has proven once again why fans adore her after she got very real about using Instagram filters.

Lizzo Just Had To Remind Her TikTok Followers She’s An International Music Icon

We’re used to seeing Lizzo strip back the makeup and showcase her natural beauty, so it’s only fitting she would be honest with her followers when adding a filter on her new post.

In a new set of pictures and videos that she uploaded to the ‘gram, the ‘Truth Hurts’ star showcased her new grey/silver hair look, (where she looked like an incredible superhero btw) and joked she’d be up for a role in the next X-Men movie.

Lizzo frequently shares body positivity posts
Lizzo frequently shares body positivity posts. Picture: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

She wrote: “Petition to play storm in the next X-men movie,” since the grey/silver hair drew a striking comparison to Storm’s iconic silvery hair.

Lizzo then dropped a note to her fans that the video she posted was enhanced, adding: “(I’m using a beauty filter FYI).”

Unsurprisingly, it seemed like fans were appreciative of her honesty just as much as they were of her stunning posts, with many praising the star for acknowledging the use of a beauty filter.

One fan penned: “Thank you for posting that you’re using a beauty filter!"

Lizzo's fans were praising her for being honest when using a filter
Lizzo's fans were praising her for being honest when using a filter. Picture: @lizzobeeating/Instagram
Fans of Lizzo took to the comments to praise the star
Fans of Lizzo took to the comments to praise the star. Picture: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

“You are obviously stunning but being real about digital enhancements is so important,” they added.

“Fabulous! (And thank you for being upfront about using a filter - it’s so important for mental health. You rock!),” shared another.

This isn't the first time Lizzo has kept it real with her fans as she frequently opens up about the importance of mental health and body positivity.

So basically, just another reason to stan queen Lizzo!

