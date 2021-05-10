Lizzo Gets Real About Her Mental Health On TikTok In Emotional Video

10 May 2021, 17:45

Lizzo got honest with fans about her mental health on TikTok
Lizzo got honest with fans about her mental health on TikTok. Picture: Getty / Lizzo/TikTok

By Savannah Roberts

Lizzo got seriously candid with her TikTok fans about her mental heath.

Lizzo had a transparent moment on social media at the weekend when she reached out to fans about her mental health struggles.

The teary-eyed songstress addressed her 15 millions followers on TikTok, speaking about feeling low and how it's been effecting her day to day.

Lizzo Reveals More Messages From Chris Evans After She Drunkenly Slid Into His DMs

She spoke honestly to her audience, stating she wants to be able to talk about real issues when she's struggling.

Lizzo is beloved for her energy and uniquely charismatic ways, making her confession of sadness even more upsetting to her followers, but they praised her for being so honest as always.

Fans came out in the masses to support the star in the comments, many posting their own videos addressed to Lizzo - some were even luck enough to get a duet!

The ‘Good as Hell’ singer posted several updates throughout the day showing that she was feeling better and taking the necessary steps to put her mental health first.

“Took a bath, talked to my therapist," she later said.

Lizzo went on to say that she’s excited about the creative projects she has in the works – hopefully new music is just around the corner from this musical powerhouse!

She urged fans to reach out when they’re in similar situations and expressed her gratitude for the support she receivedover the TikToks.

“If you’re going through things you’re not alone," she reminded her followers.

In one of her last posts she stated that she hoped to put love and positivity into the world, something she naturally does on a regular basis.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans at Samaritans.org or call on 116 123.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Demi Jones has updated her fans on her recovery journey following her surgery.

Love Island’s Demi Jones Returns To TikTok After Having Surgery To Remove Thyroid Lump

Raya has hit the headlines recently

What Is Raya? Inside The Exclusive Dating App For Celebrities And Influencers

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne and Perrie Edwards are both pregnant

Inside Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards & Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Shared Pregnancy Journey

Bruno Mars and Olivia Rodrigo are among the stars with songs that have taken over TikTok

The Biggest Songs To Come Out Of The TikTok Machine

Perrie Edwards is pregnant with her first baby.

Perrie Edwards Pregnant: All The Baby Details From Due Date To Baby Names

Jesy Nelson liked Perrie Edwards' baby announcement post

Jesy Nelson Sends Love To Perrie Edwards After Pregnancy Announcement

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project