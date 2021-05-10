Lizzo Gets Real About Her Mental Health On TikTok In Emotional Video

Lizzo got honest with fans about her mental health on TikTok. Picture: Getty / Lizzo/TikTok

By Savannah Roberts

Lizzo got seriously candid with her TikTok fans about her mental heath.

Lizzo had a transparent moment on social media at the weekend when she reached out to fans about her mental health struggles.

The teary-eyed songstress addressed her 15 millions followers on TikTok, speaking about feeling low and how it's been effecting her day to day.

Lizzo Reveals More Messages From Chris Evans After She Drunkenly Slid Into His DMs

She spoke honestly to her audience, stating she wants to be able to talk about real issues when she's struggling.

Lizzo is beloved for her energy and uniquely charismatic ways, making her confession of sadness even more upsetting to her followers, but they praised her for being so honest as always.

Fans came out in the masses to support the star in the comments, many posting their own videos addressed to Lizzo - some were even luck enough to get a duet!

The ‘Good as Hell’ singer posted several updates throughout the day showing that she was feeling better and taking the necessary steps to put her mental health first.

“Took a bath, talked to my therapist," she later said.

Lizzo went on to say that she’s excited about the creative projects she has in the works – hopefully new music is just around the corner from this musical powerhouse!

She urged fans to reach out when they’re in similar situations and expressed her gratitude for the support she receivedover the TikToks.

“If you’re going through things you’re not alone," she reminded her followers.

In one of her last posts she stated that she hoped to put love and positivity into the world, something she naturally does on a regular basis.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans at Samaritans.org or call on 116 123.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!