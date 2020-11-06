Is Little Mix The Search On Tonight?

6 November 2020, 09:58

Little Mix The Search semi-final has arrived
Little Mix The Search semi-final has arrived. Picture: BBC

Little Mix The Search is coming to the end of the series, but is it on tonight and this weekend?

Little Mix: The Search have almost reached the end of their hunt for the next biggest band, with the girls having to pick which band will be joining them on their 2021 tour.

When Is Little Mix: The Search The Finale?

Over the past two months Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson have seen hundreds of auditions, putting together six different groups to see if they’ve got what it takes.

The show was postponed last weekend due to Boris Johnson’s second lockdown announcement, leaving viewers fearing whether The Search can even go ahead.

But The Search hasn’t been cancelled due to the lockdown, as broadcasts are still permitted, and the semi-final and final shows have finally arrived – here’s when Little Mix The Search is on this weekend…

Little Mix will pick the band who gets to join them on their next tour
Little Mix will pick the band who gets to join them on their next tour. Picture: BBC

Is Little Mix The Search on tonight?

Little Mix: The Search is on tonight (Friday 6 November) as the girls will be watching the final five bands battle it out in the semi-final.

The semi-final was due to air on Saturday 31 October but was postponed to tonight due to the Prime Minister’s speech.

McFly will also be in the studio to perform, showing the hopeful bands how it’s done.

McFly said: “We’re very happy to be performing on Little Mix The Search this week. "We love that this show is giving new bands a platform to break into the industry and are excited to see who wins next week!”

Little Mix: The Search final will then air on Saturday 6 November as the four remaining bands give their all to be crowned the winners, in the hope of joining the girls on their next tour.

