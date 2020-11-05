When Is Little Mix: The Search The Finale?

'Little Mix: The Search' is due to have its finale this weekend but will it be affected as England is plunged back into lockdown?

Little Mix: The Search is coming to a close as the nation gets to find out which group will be crowned winners and head out to support the girls on their 2021 Confetti tour.

As last week's semi-finale was dramatically postponed due to a nation address from the Prime Minister, things have been adjusted a little bit.

So, when is the finale and will it be cancelled due to the national lockdown?

When is Little Mix: The Search finale on? Picture: Little Mix: The Search/ BBC

When is Little Mix: The Search final?

The live shows haven't been smooth sailing thanks to the pandemic, as Jade Thirlwall was forced to miss the first live show after being forced to self-isolate due to COVID-19, instead joining in via video link.

The following week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's last minute address to the nation forced the show to be postponed altogether when his announcement of a national lockdown came later than expected.

Instead, it was decided the postponed show will be held on Friday 6 November at 7PM.

The grand finale of the talent competition will air at 6:05PM on Saturday 7 November.

So, it will be a double bill of the girls and a whole lot of talent, which we actually kind of like!

Will Little Mix: The Search final be cancelled?

Although a national lockdown has been imposed as of November 5th until December 2nd, there has been word of the final live shows being cancelled.

COVID-19 precautions have been taken seriously by every TV production, so it is likely they will follow every measure and rule very closely and will be prepared to halt should they need to.

There is also the option of the band video linking in, as we've seen Jade do!

We will keep you informed if there is any schedule changes or cancellation announcement!

