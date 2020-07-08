Little Mix Reminisce ‘Happy Times’ In Their WhatsApp Group With Gorgeous Photo Of Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Little Mix told fans what they've been discussing in their WhatsApp group. Picture: PA

Little Mix are seriously missing each other and their fans.

Little Mix singers Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson have told fans throughout lockdown how much they miss their Mixers and each other.

And it seems the girls have been reminiscing on happier times in their WhatsApp group as they look forward to reuniting with one another and their fans again.

Posting a gorgeous photo of Leigh-Anne on the band’s Instagram account, the girls said they’ve been reflecting on happier memories.

Little Mix are meant to be dropping their sixth album this summer. Picture: PA

They wrote in the caption: “Been talking holiday memories in our whatsapp group.. happy times.

“Looking forward to a time when we can get out and see the world again... and cannot waittt to be reunited with you beautiful lot [sic].”

Alongside the post the girls attached a stunning snap of newly-engaged Leigh-Anne in a holiday throwback, wearing a striped crop top and matching shorts on a sunny balcony while displaying her incredible long brown hair.

The girls have stayed in touch with one another throughout lockdown on video calls and Instagram Live discussions.

After dropping the first single, ‘Break Up Song’, from their sixth album just before isolation, fans are hoping Little Mix will release their next EP in the coming months.

