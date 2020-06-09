Jesy Nelson Admits She's Missing Little Mix 'Beauties' Bandmates

Jesy Nelson is missing her bandmates. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagam / PA

Jesy Nelson is missing her Little Mix bandmates; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirlwall during lockdown.

Little Mix are known to be the closest of friends as well as bandmates so it’s no surprise Jesy Nelson is missing Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall over 11 weeks into lockdown.

Jesy shared a gorgeous photo of herself and her bandmates from one of their many shoots over the years, showing the girls in matching black leotards and their hair wrapped in white towels.

“Miss these beauties,” Jesy captioned the picture shared with her 6.8 million Instagram followers.

Little Mix are missing one another from lockdown. Picture: PA

Fans rushed to tell the pop stars they miss them as much as they’re missing each other, with one commenting: “We miss seeing you!”

“We miss you too!” Agreed another.

“Pls meet ASAP,” a third fan begged!

Little Mix have continued to have regular catch-ups despite the lockdown, appearing via Zoom for group interviews and games.

Proving they’re keeping in touch throughout quarantine, Jesy and Jade revealed Leigh-Anne’s wedding plans in a recent interview, admitting their bandmate has been keen to get engaged for months – and last month Andre Gray finally popped the question!

They told Heart: “[Leigh-Anne] will have the most extravagant wedding ever” and that they won’t have long to wait until the big day as their bandmare is keen to get organised.

And this week the girls have been showing their support for the global Black Lives Matter movement.

Leigh-Anne admitted today she felt “not enough people cared” about her struggle with racial inequality when she’s spoken out in the past.

During an interview with Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield on This Morning, Leigh-Anne said she didn’t feel enough people were listening.

The star also made sure to capture the protests for change in London, filming for her new documentary on racism when she marched with her friends.

