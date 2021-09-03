Lil Nas X Hypes Up Debut Album With Pregnancy Shoot

3 September 2021, 12:28

Lil Nas X announces his big news...
Lil Nas X announces his big news... Picture: Lil Nas X/Instagram/TikTok
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lil Nas X announces that he is 'expecting' with a pregnancy photoshoot promoting his upcoming album...

Lil Nas X is 'pregnant' with his debut album...

Fans have been eagerly awaiting a studio record from the 22-year-old rapper ever since he burst onto the scenes in 2019 with 'Old Town Road' – now that 'Montero' is nearly here, Nas is promoting the record in the most creative way.

Lil Nas X's Debut Album: Everything You Need To Know About 'Montero'

On Thursday, the 'Industry Baby' singer took to Instagram to announce that he is 'expecting' the arrival of a certain bundle of joy – ETA September 17th...

Lil Nas X announces his album in an odd way
Lil Nas X announces his album in an odd way. Picture: Lil Nas X/Instagram

Fans were surprised to see Lil Nas announce his album release date via a pregnancy photoshoot!

The two-time Grammy away winner posted a slew of snaps to his socials of him cradling his 'baby bump' as he promoted the upcoming debut record.

In the caption, he hilariously wrote: "SURPRISE! I can’t believe i’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy “MONTERO” is due September 17, 2021 [sic]."

Not only does this star have an insane amount of talent but a unique sense of humour too.

He even took the joke over to TikTok where he showed fans a closer look at the prosthetic pregnant belly, he wrote: "I have an announcement.

"Baby 'Montero' is due September 17th."

After nearly two years of working on the project, we can see why Lil Nas sees the album as his baby!

Fans couldn't get enough of the hilarious promotional material with one Instagram user commenting on the post: "Pregnant with success indeed!!"

A flood of congratulatory words rolled out in the comments.

What will Lil Nas X do next as he hypes up the release of the long-awaited album?

