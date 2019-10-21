The Foundation Kylie Jenner Uses Everyday: 'It's My Perfect Match'

Kylie Jenner revealed her everyday makeup look. Picture: Kylie Jenner/YouTube / Instagram

Kylie Jenner has revealed the foundation she swears by.

Kylie Jenner posted an updated video to share every product she uses when doing her makeup in the mornings, insisting she only takes 10 minutes to get ready.

In the YouTube upload Kylie of course used predominately her own-brand products, but when it came to her foundation the mum of Stormi Webster has a firm favourite.

Kylie has built her very own business empire on the back of her makeup knowledge, meaning her opinion is highly trusted amongst the beauty community, so when she revealed her ultimate go-to foundation fans listened up.

The 22 year old said she “loves” how Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation makes her skin look, using three pumps of shade 6.5 and one of nine for her “perfect match”.

After mixing the blobs with her foundation brush, the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur, who has a seriously impressive net worth, uses a brush to blend a thin layer all over her face including her eyelids and her eyebrows.

She then uses a beauty blender to blur any brush strokes, before adding concealer to her chin, nose, beneath her eyelids and a dot on her forehead.

Kylie also uses two concealers, opting for one with pink undertones to shield any dark circles.

You can watch the full video below…

Kylie Jenner's favourite foundation has rave reviews onlne. Picture: LookFantastic

Giorgio Armani’s Luminous Silk Foundation is a slightly pricey £42, but it’s a huge hit amongst makeup lovers, with rave reviews online.

One person has even hailed it “the love of my life”.

Despite giving an in-depth look at how she does her daily makeup, fans couldn’t help but think her makeup process is far too complicated for a quick regime.

One fan quizzed: “Just watched Kylie Jenner’s “everyday 10 min makeup routine. This girl is out here doing winged liner. How one would get that done with only 10 minutes is beyond me.”

“I tried watching Kylie Jenner's everyday tutorial and I could not make it past the eyeshadow I said we’re only halfway [sic]?!” tweeted one confused fan.

Kylie Jenner's makeup usually look only takes her 10 minutes. Picture: Kylie Jenner/YouTube

“Her foundation really is her perfect match i had to check to see if she was actually applying something,” praised another.

Meanwhile, some loyal followers were disappointed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star didn’t begin her video with: “Rise and shine!” After her lullaby to wake her daughter went viral days before.

