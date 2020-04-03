James Charles Launches Instant Influencer Reality Show – Here's How You Can Watch

James Charles is the host of a new YouTube series, Instant Influencer, and we have a feeling this will have us obsessed.

James Charles’ new reality TV show Instant Influencer is launching soon, where the social media guru fronts a competition to find the next beauty influencer.

With one of the largest followings amongst the beauty blogging community, James, 20, is the ideal vlogging star to host the YouTube series, bringing his experience and brand knowledge to see if the candidates have what it takes to earn millions more followers.

After holding auditions last year, the show begins in a matter of weeks and we can bet it’ll become your next obsession.

What is James Charles’ new show Instant Influencer?

James Charles said he's always wanted to host a TV show. Picture: James Charles/Instagram

Details on the show remain under wraps at the moment, but from the teaser trailer we know there will be plenty of contouring, blending, and baking as the contestants show off their makeup artist abilities.

The tagline of the show is, “blend but don’t blend in,” so we’re guessing it’ll be a Next Top Model X RuPaul’s Drag Race kind of vibe.

After weeks of auditions, six influencers were flown out to LA to take part in the competition; including @bennycerra, @strashme, @indigotohell, @kailinchase, @britanyraquell, @gabriel_dreams.

Makeup influencer Norvina is also involved as a judge on the show.

When he announced the show, James promised: “We're about to take beauty content and blow it up to a place that has never been done before."

When does Instant Influencer start and how can I watch it?

The show kicks off on 24 April and you’ll be able to stream it for free on YouTube.

In the announcement post on Instagram, the caption reads: “Many talented artists auditioned... but only ONE will be named the first #InstantInfluencer Streaming for FREE only on @youtube starting April 24th!"

What does the winner of Instant Influencer win?

James has promised big things from the winner of the YouTube series, as the blogger who lands the final spot will take home $50,000 (£38,000) as well as a number of other confirmed prizes – we're guessing brand partnerships and a lifetime supply of makeup!

