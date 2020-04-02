Jeffree Star Donates Money To Fans Struggling During Coronavirus Pandemic

Jeffree Star is the latest celeb to give financial support to fans. Picture: Instagram

Jeffree Star has followed in the footsteps of Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and Demi Lovato by helping people out who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, people have been struggling financially and celebs have been helping out their fans with some funds.

Jeffree Star is the latest amongst the stars to donate money after he announced on Twitter he wanted to offer his assistance.

He wrote: "I’m gonna give away $5,000 to 3 random people who retweets this and follows me!

"Quarantine is lasting way longer than expected and I wanna keep helping out. Love you guys.”

I’m gonna give away $5,000 to 3 random people who retweets this and follows me! ❤️ Quarantine is lasting way longer than expected and I wanna keep helping out. Love you guys ⭐️ — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 1, 2020

I see you love, I hope this helps https://t.co/TmO3wHC9Mj pic.twitter.com/pBCdJIkcnw — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 1, 2020

The makeup artist was met with thousands of replies, with people asking the star to pick them.

Jeffree then went on to share screenshots of the money he sent over to fans, but it wasn’t long before he was met with some backlash.

The US star hit back at people criticising him for sending money, tweeting: "If anyone is mad that I’m giving away MY money, you have a lot of soul-searching to do…

"My family and I have donated millions of dollars privately, and I’ve helped every single person in my life. I love giving back, if that offends anyone, can’t relate.”

If anyone is mad that I’m giving away MY money, you have a lot of soul-searching to do… My family and I have donated millions of dollars privately, and I’ve helped every single person in my life. I love giving back, if that offends anyone, can’t relate 💖 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 1, 2020

Sending you $ right now. Stay strong for your kids 💖 Much love https://t.co/pu1VEZZooc — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 1, 2020

His supporters came to his defence, with one saying: "PERIOD and thank you for being so giving Jeffree. we know your heart [heart emoji].”

"EXACTLY!!!! Like how is someone going to be mad or rude about someone GIVING MONEY TO THOSE WHO NEED IT? If I had his bank account, I'd be doing the same thing. Because that's what it's all about!,” added another.

Jeffree Star is known for giving his cosmetic products empowering names, so it’s no surprise that he followed suit with his support during these tough times.

