Taylor Swift has been quietly keeping a record store from her hometown of Nashville afloat and it's just another selfless act from the 'Lover' singer of helping out people and small business during this crisis.

Taylor Swift has been quietly paying to keep a Nashville record shop afloat after they were forced to shut amid the COVID-19 outbreak as the 'amazed' store owner has revealed to Rolling Stone.

'Grimey's New & Preloved Music', an independent vintage music shop in Nashville reportedly received a letter from Tay's longtime publicist with the offer, leaving staff 'amazed' as she's paid for their salaries and healthcare for the next three months.

Nashville is the capital of Tennessee and is where her parents relocated when she was just 13-year-old to help Taylor pursue her music career- a move that is cemented in history forever.

The shop's owner, Doyle Davis, told the publication admitted he was stunned they were even on the 'ME!' singer's radar.

He said: "We were very surprised, and I would have to say amazed, that Taylor Swift reached out to us through her publicist to offer some relief during the COVID-19 pandemic."

"This assistance from Ms. Swift helps give us a real shot at coming back on the other side of this."

If you keep up with the multi-GRAMMY winner, you'll know this isn't even close to her first donation during the pandemic, as she's been donating $3,000 to 'at least twenty of her fans', reaching out to them online and sending them money to help pay rent and bills after many have been left without jobs in the crisis.

Nashville, obviously close to Taylor's heart, also received a generous sum of $1M from the singer after it was hit by a tornado earlier this year.

She's seriously setting an amazing example with these personal donations!

