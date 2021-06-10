Liam Payne Hints At New Song In Ron’s Gone Wrong Movie Soundtrack

10 June 2021, 16:41

Capital FM

By Capital FM

There are rumours that Liam Payne is writing a song that will feature on the soundtrack for the upcoming film, Ron’s Gone Wrong.

Liam Payne is making some serious career moves lately after announcing he’s launching his very own line of NFTs, and now there are rumours about a new song!

Liam sent fans into meltdown in January this year after sharing a snap in the studio, as fans eagerly await the release of LP2.

Liam Payne Was Director Of £500 Million Company At 22

However, it seems we could be expecting a new song sooner than we thought following rumours that the 27-year-old is recording a track for an upcoming Disney movie, Ron’s Gone Wrong.

It all began when a fan page for the former One Direction star tweeted about how Liam had mentioned earlier this year that he was working with some old friends on new music for a “loving and warm movie”.

Liam Payne fans are convinced he'll feature on a song in Ron's Gone Wrong
Liam Payne fans are convinced he'll feature on a song in Ron's Gone Wrong. Picture: Liam Payne/Twitter
Liam Payne has been keeping busy with career ventures
Liam Payne has been keeping busy with career ventures. Picture: PA

The old friends in question are thought to be songwriters and producers from his 1D days, which is even more exciting!

Eagle-eyed fans then noticed that Liam had followed Ron’s Gone Wrong’s official Instagram account and has been engaging on their posts since.

He liked the movie’s official poster picture, while he commented on the trailer, writing: “This looks amazing!”

If that’s not a big enough clue, Liam liked the tweet about the rumour posted by the fan page, and we feel like now seems like the right time to get excited about this?!

Liam Payne commented on Ron's Gone Wrong's post
Liam Payne commented on Ron's Gone Wrong's post. Picture: @ronsgonewrongmovie/Instagram

Of course, Liam hasn’t announced anything just yet, but we’re keeping our eyes peeled.

The animated movie is set for release in October this year, so fingers crossed we get to hear from Liam on the soundtrack!

This isn’t the first time his song has featured in a movie, after his bop ‘For You’ with Rita Ora was part of the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.

A multi-talented king!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Ariana Grande's arm tattoos haven't been visible recently

Why Do Ariana Grande's Tattoos Keep Vanishing?

Little Mix have new music coming soon

Everything Little Mix Has Said About New Songs In 2021

Halle Bailey is playing Ariel in the remake of The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid Live Action Remake: Cast, Release Date And All The Details

TV & Film

Billie Eilish is believed to be dating Matthew Tyler Vorce

Who Is Matthew Tyler Vorce? Get To Know Billie Eilish’s 'New Boyfriend'

Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

When Is Stranger Things 4 Coming Out? Cast Updates, Trailers And More

TV & Film

Kendall Jenner has been on KUWTK since she was 11

Kendall Jenner’s Transformation Through The Years On Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album