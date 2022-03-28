Liam Payne’s Mysterious New Accent Leaves Fans Confused

By Capital FM

Everyone was divided over the new accent that Liam Payne debuted in an interview on the dramatic 2022 Oscars Awards – here's what fans had to say...

Liam Payne left many fans confused after he appeared to be speaking in a new accent at the Oscars on March 28.

The One Direction star spoke on the divisive award show moment that saw Will Smith slap host Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

During the pop star's red carpet interview, he debuted a bizarre new dialect that got everyone talking – what accent is Liam talking with?

Fans took to social media to decipher the 28-year-old's new speaking voice, with some branding it 'surreal' and 'unidentifiable'.

Liam Payne reacted to the Will Smith drama at the Oscars. Picture: Getty

Liam weighed in on the dramatic Academy Award moment, speaking to Good Morning Britain live at the event – but it was his voice that had audiences asking questions.

He said: "I believe whatever he felt that he did, he had the right to do. I also felt there were three losers in one fight.

"He didn’t know, being Chris Rock, he didn’t want to do what he had to do, being Will Smith, and she did nothing, being Jada," Liam told the interviewer.

The dad-of-one continued: "I had to leave my chair I'll be honest with you, it cut me really deep."

Everyone’s ignoring the bigger scandal. Liam Payne has a whole new accent. https://t.co/xawuVwhnM6 — Liz Bates (@wizbates) March 28, 2022

Me: Nothing could make this Oscar ceremony more surreal.



Liam Payne’s new accent: https://t.co/OLi7SSN5bh — Frances Ryan (@DrFrancesRyan) March 28, 2022

As the 'Strip That Down' singer spoke more on the incident, fans became distracted by his style of talking, with some comparing it to Dutch and American accents.

One Twitter user wrote "Why is he talking like that? Very odd," whilst another posted "I'm convinced he's faking the accent THAT IS NOT LIAM PAYNE [sic]".

"It’s like an Irish guy who’s lived in America for most of his life is pretending to be Liam Payne," another user wrote online when trying to decipher Payne's new idiolect.

Will Smith smacked Chris Rock so hard, Liam Payne's accent changed. https://t.co/yPgQyOhyAg — Josh Knapman (@Joshknapman) March 28, 2022

Where is Liam Payne from?

Amid the speculation surrounding Liam's new accent, it left many social media users wondering where the 1D star actually hails from...

The hit-maker was born and grew up in Wolverhampton, West Midlands – meaning that he typically speaks in the Black Country accent that's common in the region.

