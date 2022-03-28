Liam Payne Reacts To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Liam Payne reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. Picture: GMB

By Capital FM

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars after the comedian made a joke about the 'King Richard' actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Liam Payne has reacted to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.

The 'King Richard' actor slapped the comedian after he made an on-stage joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss, which is due to alopecia.

Will walked up on stage and slapped Chris before returning to his seat, shouting: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth.”

'I believe whatever he felt that he did, he had the right to do.'



'I had to leave my chair I'll be honest with you, it cut me really deep.'@LiamPayne reacts to the dramatic moment Will Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife. pic.twitter.com/OGT4bA8jDi — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 28, 2022

After winning best actor, Smith later apologised in a tearful acceptance speech, saying "love will make you do crazy things”.

Celebrities are now reacting to the incident, including Liam Payne, who was in attendance at the awards.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, the singer said: "I believe whatever he felt that he did, he had the right to do."

“I also felt like there were three losers in one fight.”

yooo i'm crying at these reactions to will smith slapping chris rock 😂😂#Oscar pic.twitter.com/y2Aty8pwhp — izrael (@ghyter7) March 28, 2022

Continuing, he said: “It’s a very sad thing but there was a powerful moment for me, to sit and watch one of the world’s best emoters speak from the heart and I would rather take away the beauty from the situation than take the pain.”

"But I had to leave my chair I'll be honest with you, it cut me really deep."

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Will and Jada’s son Jaden Smith reacted to the incident, tweeting: “And That’s How We Do It."

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

The Los Angeles Police Department have said no police report has yet been filed following the altercation.

A LAPD spokesperson told PA news agency: "LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards programme."

"The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report."If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."

