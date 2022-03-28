What Did Chris Rock Say To Will Smith About Jada At The Oscars & The G.I. Jane Joke Explained

28 March 2022, 10:58

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hairstyle
Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hairstyle. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Chris Rock made a joke about Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head at the 2022 Oscars, causing an altercation between the actors in which Will slapped Chris on stage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith - a moment which has been the talk of the internet since it happened.

Celebrities have since reacted to the altercation, which left viewers uncomfortable and led to a statement from The Academy, in which they said it ‘does not condone violence of any form’.

Liam Payne Reacts To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Following the strike, Chris is said to not be pressing charges against Will - who went on to win his first Oscar later that evening as best actor for his role in King Richard.

But what exactly did Chris say about Jada at the Oscars which sparked outrage from Will?

Here’s a recap…

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars
Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Picture: Getty
Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hairstyle
Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hairstyle. Picture: Getty

What did Chris Rock say to Will Smith about Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars & what did the G.I. Jane joke mean?

Chris took to the stage at the Oscars and made a joke about Will winning the Oscar for best actor over another nominee, before mentioning Jada.

He said: “Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” as Jada can be seen rolling her eyes at the joke.

The G.I. Jane joke makes reference to a 1997 action movie which stars Demi Moore as Jordan O’Neil, who shaves her head to become G.I. Jane to solidify her position as a Navy Seal.

Chris’ swipe at Jada’s buzzcut hairstyle left her rolling her eyes as she has previously opened up about her decision to shave her head after suffering alopecia.

G.I. Jane was a movie from 1997 starring Demi Moore as a Navy Seal
G.I. Jane was a movie from 1997 starring Demi Moore as a Navy Seal. Picture: HollywoodPictures
Will Smith later took home his first Oscar for best actor
Will Smith later took home his first Oscar for best actor. Picture: Getty

Following the swipe at her medical condition, Will walked on-stage and slapped the comedian, before sitting back down.

Chris reacted saying, ‘wow’, adding that ‘Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me’.

Will then went on to shout on-stage from his seat: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth,” twice.

The husband of Jada went on to apologise to his peers and The Academy later on in the evening during his Oscar win speech, which he tearfully accepted as he said: “Love will make you do crazy things”.

