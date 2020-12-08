Exclusive

WATCH: Liam Payne Impersonates Harry Styles

8 December 2020, 08:27 | Updated: 8 December 2020, 09:17

Liam Payne did an impression of his One Direction bandmate, Harry Styles, as Roman Kemp taught him how.

Roman Kemp has become synonymous with impressions of Harry Styles; so much so that even Liam Payne wants in on the action.

The 'Naughty List' singer joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to discuss The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, which is happening on Thursday, 10 December.

> WATCH: Jason Derulo Raves About How "Crazy" #BestOfCapitalJBB Line-Up Is

Liam Payne spoke to Roman Kemp about The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Liam Payne spoke to Roman Kemp about The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA Images

Chat quickly turned to performing at The O2 with One Direction, and Liam showed off his impression of his 'Best Song Ever' bandmate, Harry Styles.

"Harry Styles is somewhere around here," warbled Liam in Harry's iconic tone, after Roman said that he'd been teaching Liam how to do it.

> WATCH: Shawn Mendes Teases Something "Very Special" Ahead Of The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

On Thursday 10 December, The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard will reminisce two hours of unforgettable performances and some of the biggest moments from the past 12 years hand-picked by Capital.

The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball will be broadcast live on Capital on FM & DAB across the UK, Global Player, YouTube exclusively on Capital's channel, and Sky One on Thursday 10 December. The show begins at 7pm UK time / 11am PST / 2pm EST.

