Liam Payne Proves He's A Harry Potter Super Fan With Replica Of Hagrid's Hut In His Garden

Liam Payne revealed to Harry Potter actor Tom Felton just how much of a super fan he is of all things Hogwarts.

Liam Payne joined Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton for a live chat on TikTok this week, spilling his love for the Harry Potter franchise in the process.

After talking through some of his favourite moments from the land of witchcraft and wizardry, the One Direction star casually revealed he has a replica of Hagrid’s hut built in the garden of his mansion, where he lives with fiancée Maya Henry.

Liam held a photo of the hut up to the camera, revealing it’s an exact copy of the one Hagrid has in the movies.

Liam Payne confessed to Tom Felton he built a replica of Hagrid's hut in his garden. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne and Tom Felton chatted over TikTok live. Picture: Twitter

Tom was almost speechless at the pop star’s commitment to the fandom after admitting he had heard rumours of Liam’s secret hut.

The actor asked if the rumour was true after Liam downplayed his love of the wizarding world when he first met Tom.

“I didn’t believe it, mate, because you played it very cool,” he said.

“Good lord!” Tom added as Liam proudly held up the picture.

OMG ICONIC MOMENT LIAM SHOWING HIM HAGRID'S HOUSE IN HP 3-7 PT 2 pic.twitter.com/gqraYAgmq1 — jezah¹ᴰ͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏ || ot5s check pinned (@narryheslwt18) October 4, 2020

Liam said he knew the mini construction was “a crazy move”.

In 2015 Liam revealed he bought another extravagant piece of Potter memorabilia; the flying car from the 2002 movie Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

If the Harry Potter movies are ever re-made, we can totally see Liam first in line at the cast auditions.

