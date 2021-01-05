WATCH: Liam Payne’s Fiancée Maya Henry Sings Along To One Direction Songs

5 January 2021, 10:37

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Maya Henry was a One Direction stan long before they met.

Maya Henry is a One Direction superfan whose dreams really did come true when she met, and later got engaged to, her teenage crush Liam Payne.

The couple got engaged in summer 2020 and are living together in a Buckinghamshire mansion in the meantime.

Liam Payne And Fiancée Maya Henry Share Rare Steamy Snap From Topless Photoshoot

And as they, like the rest of the nation, spend more time at home than ever before it seems Maya’s been unwinding with her husband-to-be Liam’s old music.

Maya Henry and Liam Payne got engaged in August 2020
Maya Henry and Liam Payne got engaged in August 2020. Picture: Maya Henry/Instagram / Getty

The model shared a clip of herself on Instagram singing along to One Direction song ‘Heart Attack’, miming the words as she sat wrapped up in a cosy white hoodie.

She also added a heart GIF proving she still stans 1D as hard as ever.

Maya and Liam are believed to have first met when her parents brought her backstage at a One Direction concert to meet the boys.

Fans loved seeing Maya reminisce the boys’ old songs, with one person commenting on how lucky the 20-year-old is to be marrying a One Direction star.

“This girl will also be the first directioner to know about the 'REUNION' before anybody. So just let that sink in first,” one wrote.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry first met at a One Direction concert
Liam Payne and Maya Henry first met at a One Direction concert. Picture: Getty

Another fan noted: “Imagine tht maya listen to 1d every day. So its mean liam also listen to 1d everyday [sic].”

“This woman I just love her, imagine Liam sitting next to heat [sic] just listening to it,” predicted a third.

Liam and Maya got engaged in August after a year of dating and have been spending the majority of lockdown at the singer’s home.

In December they had a low-key Christmas together after Liam moved to Buckinghamshire to be closer to son Bear, who he shares with ex Cheryl.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Michael Eavis says Glastonbury 2021 could still go ahead

Glastonbury Festival 2021 May Go Ahead If Enough People Vaccinated Says Michael Eavis

Coronavirus

Olivia Wilde's age and net worth revealed.

Who Is Olivia Wilde? Harry Styles’ Director’s Age & Net Worth Revealed

Harry Styles had help from James Corden in keeping his Olivia Wilde romance secret

Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde ‘Had Help From James Corden’ In Keeping Romance 'Secret'

Harry Styles' relationship history has come under question

Who Is Harry Styles' Girlfriend? One Direction Star’s Relationship History Revealed

Harry Styles

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been reported to be dating

Harry Styles Fans Defend Singer After Olivia Wilde Dating Rumours

PM Boris Johnson announces national lockdown in England

COVID-19: National Lockdown Announced By Prime Minister Including School Closures

Coronavirus

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about meeting Jason Derulo at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Adorable Jason Derulo Story From Backstage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball