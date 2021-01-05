WATCH: Liam Payne’s Fiancée Maya Henry Sings Along To One Direction Songs

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Maya Henry was a One Direction stan long before they met.

Maya Henry is a One Direction superfan whose dreams really did come true when she met, and later got engaged to, her teenage crush Liam Payne.

The couple got engaged in summer 2020 and are living together in a Buckinghamshire mansion in the meantime.

And as they, like the rest of the nation, spend more time at home than ever before it seems Maya’s been unwinding with her husband-to-be Liam’s old music.

Maya Henry and Liam Payne got engaged in August 2020. Picture: Maya Henry/Instagram / Getty

The model shared a clip of herself on Instagram singing along to One Direction song ‘Heart Attack’, miming the words as she sat wrapped up in a cosy white hoodie.

She also added a heart GIF proving she still stans 1D as hard as ever.

Maya and Liam are believed to have first met when her parents brought her backstage at a One Direction concert to meet the boys.

Fans loved seeing Maya reminisce the boys’ old songs, with one person commenting on how lucky the 20-year-old is to be marrying a One Direction star.

“This girl will also be the first directioner to know about the 'REUNION' before anybody. So just let that sink in first,” one wrote.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry first met at a One Direction concert. Picture: Getty

Another fan noted: “Imagine tht maya listen to 1d every day. So its mean liam also listen to 1d everyday [sic].”

“This woman I just love her, imagine Liam sitting next to heat [sic] just listening to it,” predicted a third.

Liam and Maya got engaged in August after a year of dating and have been spending the majority of lockdown at the singer’s home.

In December they had a low-key Christmas together after Liam moved to Buckinghamshire to be closer to son Bear, who he shares with ex Cheryl.

