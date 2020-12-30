Inside Liam Payne And Fiancée Maya Henry’s Buckinghamshire Mansion

Liam Payne and Maya Henry have moved to Buckinghamshire. Picture: Getty / Maya Henry/Instagram

Liam Payne and fiancée Maya Henry are renting a Buckinghamshire mansion to be close to the One Direction star’s son Bear who he shares with ex Cheryl.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry just had their first Christmas as an engaged couple, spending it in their cosy Buckinghamshire mansion.

The One Direction star and his fiancée moved from London to Buckinghamshire before the Holidays so Liam can be closer to son Bear, three, who he shares with ex Cheryl.

Liam and Maya now reside in a rented, £5 million seven-bedroom mansion, which looks like it could also be a grand hotel just from the curved staircase and huge hallway.

Maya Henry has been showing off her and Liam Payne's Buckinghamshire mansion. Picture: Maya Henry/Instagram

According to the tabloids, the mansion comes complete with a snooker room, swimming pool and private cinema room.

The ‘Naughty List’ singer said before Christmas Day that the festivities are all about his son, telling fans in an Instagram Live: “I’m Scrooge. Christmas for is just for my son – that’s all I’ve got.”

Maya Henry received a puppy from Liam Payne for Christmas. Picture: Maya Henry/Instagram

Liam Payne took over the kitchen on Christmas Day. Picture: Maya Henry/Instagram

Liam previously admitted missing his son terribly during the first lockdown, so it’s no surprise he’s moved closer to the tot.

Over the festive period Liam and Maya shared a number of photos from their cosy evenings in together, including pictures of their friends Maxim Magnus and Savanaugh Kate Robertson who joined them for Thanksgiving.

Liam Payne wished fans a Happy Christmas from beside a massive tree. Picture: Liam Payne/Instagram

Maya and Liam had Christmas for two at their Buckinghamshire home. Picture: Maya Henry/Instagram

Liam Payne and Maya Henry have a grand home in Buckinghamshire. Picture: Maya Henry/Instagram

In a string of uploads Maya showed off the glamorous hallway where a carpeted staircase curves around to the second floor and the open dining area can be seen behind her.

Opposite the massive Christmas tree in the hall, the walls are lined with gold-framed photos and a giant studded animal head.

She also posed alongside their gorgeous Christmas tree after being gifted a new puppy from boyfriend Liam.

Liam has admitted in the past he’s the cook of the household so Maya made sure to snap a picture of him at work in the kitchen, where the couple have a huge Aga.

Like the rest of the world, the couple seemed to have a small Christmas dinner at home, if Maya’s Pinterest-worthy table setting for two is anything to go by.

