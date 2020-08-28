Is Liam Payne Engaged To Maya Henry? The Details We Know So Far

Liam Payne and Maya Henry are reportedly engaged. Picture: Getty

One Direction star Liam Payne is reportedly engaged to girlfriend Maya Henry – here are all the details.

Liam Payne is apparently engaged to girlfriend Maya Henry, after the model was seen during a dinner date in London wearing a sparkling diamond ring on her wedding finger – which apparently set the One Direction star back £3 million!

Texan-born Maya is said to have spent the evening proudly showing off her ring to their friends, according to an onlooker who spoke to the MailOnline.

The couple are yet to confirm the news, and with the rumour mill going into over drive we take a closer look to see if Liam Payne and Maya Henry are engaged. Here are the details we know so far…

Is Liam Payne engaged?

Maya Henry apparently spent the evening showing off her ring. Picture: Getty

Although Liam and Maya haven’t publicly addressed the news of their engagement, the couple are thought to have got engaged during lockdown.

It wasn’t until Maya was pictured wearing a huge ring on her left hand that speculation began.

Maya and Liam were spotted at London’s Novikov on 27 August, with the pair dressed in glamorous outfits for an evening out.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the couple to address the rumours.

When did Liam propose to Maya Henry?

According to MailOnline, their engagement has remained a secret because Liam proposed to Maya during lockdown, meaning they’ve stayed out of the spotlight for quite some time.

However, they’ve more recently been enjoying evenings together in London since lockdown restrictions eased.

