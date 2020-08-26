One Direction 'Leaked' Song ‘Half The World Away’ Sends Fans Into Meltdown

26 August 2020, 17:28

An unreleased One Direction song has appeared online
An unreleased One Direction song has appeared online. Picture: PA

A supposedly unreleased One Direction song called ‘Half the World Away’ has leaked online.

One Direction have a back catalogue of unreleased songs, but the latest in the archives to be uncovered is ‘Half the World Away’, which appeared on Youtube on 25 August, leaving fans stunned that they’d not heard it before.

There are a number of 1D songs the boys never released which fans have known about for years, but the new leaked song came as a complete surprise.

Harry Styles Reveals The Hectic Way One Direction Recorded Music Whilst On Tour

The track already has over 400k views and is the only video to be uploaded on the new channel, titled The One Direction Archive.

Harry Styles is said to have written 'Half the World Away'
Harry Styles is said to have written 'Half the World Away'. Picture: Getty

Within a matter of hours the channel has over 40k subscribers.

‘Half the World Away’ was apparently written by Harry Styles in 2013, but this is the first time fans are getting to hear it.

Giving Directioners hope the boys are reviving some of their old creations following their tenth anniversary, one person tweeted: “The channel was made very recently. literally TODAY. and the only content they’ve posted is ‘Half The World Away’ which is a leaked UNRELEASED one direction song that harry wrote for tmh. what if it’s one of the boys or someone with connections? are they going to leak more?”

Another excitedly wrote: “IN THE DESCRIPTION BOX OF THE HALF THE WORLD AWAY VIDEO IT SAYS ‘the first official unreleased one direction song that has ever been leaked’ ‘the FIRST’ DOES THAT MEAN MORE IS COMING?!?”

“Unreleased one direction song from take me home era in August 2020 just 1 month after the 10th anniversary? Welcome to Clowntown [sic],” a third hopeful stan added.

In a recent Instagram Live chat with fans, Liam apparently said he would look for some unreleased One Direction songs, so fans are convinced it was he who uploaded it.

Keep your eyes peeled on our site for more updates on unreleased 1D music.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

The Weeknd referenced his high-profile relationships in his music

The Weeknd Addresses Heartbreak Lyrics Following Splits From Exes Selena Gomez And Bella Hadid
Restaurants are extending the 'Eat Out To Help Out' scheme into September

Eat Out To Help Out Extended: Restaurants Announce They Are Carrying Scheme Into September

Noah Schnapp fiercely denies singing n-word in resurfaced video

'Stranger Things's' Noah Schnapp Denies Singing N-Word In Lengthy Instagram Statement

Gigi Hadid displayed her baby bump in new maternal photoshoot

Gigi Hadid Baby Bump Pictures Leaves Zayn Malik's Sisters Excited For Baby's Due Date

Who is Gigi Hadid's current partner? Full relationship history revealed

Who Is Gigi Hadid’s Partner? Model’s Boyfriends And Dating History Revealed

Gigi Hadid displayed her baby bump in a stunning new shoot

Pregnant Gigi Hadid Displays Baby Bump In Angelic New Photo Shoot

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters