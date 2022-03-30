Liam Payne Allegedly Changed His Accent On The X Factor Too

By Capital FM

Myles Stephen of X Factor fame has dished on Liam Payne's changing accent during an appearance on Capital Xtra's Tea Time podcast, claiming that the star 'changes his voice'.

Liam Payne got everyone talking when he debuted a mysterious new accent on the Oscars red carpet earlier this week.

The One Direction star seemed to be speaking in an entirely new dialect as he reacted to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in an interview with Good Morning Britain at the Academy Awards on Monday, March 28.

Fans branded his voice as 'surreal' and 'unidentifiable', with some going as far as theorizing that he was speaking with either a Dutch or American twang.

The 28-year-old's new voice captured the internet's attention, now, fellow X Factor contestant Myles Stephenson has confirmed that Liam has changed his accent before...

Liam Payne has been speaking in a new mysterious dialect. Picture: Alamy

Myles dished on Liam's changing voice on Capital Xtra’s Tea Time podcast with hosts Will Njobvu & Yewande Biala, he revealed that the 1D star has been known to alter his accent over the years.

Stephenson won the X Factor back in 2017 as part of the R&B group Rak-Su. The musician revealed that during his time on the show, Liam would put on a different accent backstage.

The I'm A Celebrity star spoke about the hot topic: "He’s done that to me before. He changes his voice."

He told Yewande and Will that 'Strip That Down' singer spoke to him and his Rak-Su bandmates whilst he returned to the reality series to perform.

Myles continued: "We were walking past, he said “hello.” We [Rak-Su] don’t speak with much etiquette. He’s come up to us and said 'yes bruv, what are you saying?'"

X Factor winner Myles Stephenson spilt the tea on Liam's ever-changing accent. Picture: Alamy

Fans have been fascinated by the pop sensation's accent ever since his interview with GMB went viral. Liam reacted to the shocking moment that Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock after he made a joke at Jada Pinkett-Smith's expense at the Oscars.

Payne spoke about the altercation: "I believe whatever he felt that he did, he had the right to do. I also felt there were three losers in one fight. He didn’t know, being Chris Rock, he didn’t want to do what he had to do, being Will Smith, and she did nothing, being Jada."

"I had to leave my chair I'll be honest with you, it cut me really deep," Liam told the interviewer, however it was his new idiolect that caught everyone's attention.

Liam is yet to address the speculation surrounding his new accent.

