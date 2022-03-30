Liam Payne Allegedly Changed His Accent On The X Factor Too

30 March 2022, 12:10 | Updated: 30 March 2022, 13:12

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Myles Stephen of X Factor fame has dished on Liam Payne's changing accent during an appearance on Capital Xtra's Tea Time podcast, claiming that the star 'changes his voice'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam Payne got everyone talking when he debuted a mysterious new accent on the Oscars red carpet earlier this week.

The One Direction star seemed to be speaking in an entirely new dialect as he reacted to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in an interview with Good Morning Britain at the Academy Awards on Monday, March 28.

Liam Payne Is Just As Excited To See Harry Styles' In My Policeman As The Rest Of Us

Fans branded his voice as 'surreal' and 'unidentifiable', with some going as far as theorizing that he was speaking with either a Dutch or American twang.

The 28-year-old's new voice captured the internet's attention, now, fellow X Factor contestant Myles Stephenson has confirmed that Liam has changed his accent before...

Liam Payne has been speaking in a new mysterious dialect
Liam Payne has been speaking in a new mysterious dialect. Picture: Alamy

Myles dished on Liam's changing voice on Capital Xtra’s Tea Time podcast with hosts Will Njobvu & Yewande Biala, he revealed that the 1D star has been known to alter his accent over the years.

Stephenson won the X Factor back in 2017 as part of the R&B group Rak-Su. The musician revealed that during his time on the show, Liam would put on a different accent backstage.

The I'm A Celebrity star spoke about the hot topic: "He’s done that to me before. He changes his voice."

He told Yewande and Will that 'Strip That Down' singer spoke to him and his Rak-Su bandmates whilst he returned to the reality series to perform.

Myles continued: "We were walking past, he said “hello.” We [Rak-Su] don’t speak with much etiquette. He’s come up to us and said 'yes bruv, what are you saying?'"

X Factor winner Myles Stephenson spilt the tea on Liam's ever-changing accent
X Factor winner Myles Stephenson spilt the tea on Liam's ever-changing accent. Picture: Alamy

Fans have been fascinated by the pop sensation's accent ever since his interview with GMB went viral. Liam reacted to the shocking moment that Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock after he made a joke at Jada Pinkett-Smith's expense at the Oscars.

Payne spoke about the altercation: "I believe whatever he felt that he did, he had the right to do. I also felt there were three losers in one fight. He didn’t know, being Chris Rock, he didn’t want to do what he had to do, being Will Smith, and she did nothing, being Jada."

"I had to leave my chair I'll be honest with you, it cut me really deep," Liam told the interviewer, however it was his new idiolect that caught everyone's attention.

Liam is yet to address the speculation surrounding his new accent.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The Wanted shared an emotional tribute to Tom Parker

Tom Parker's The Wanted Bandmates Lead Tributes Following His Tragic Death At 33

Tom Parker has died following his ongoing brain cancer battle

Tom Parker Dies Aged 33 Following Battle With Brain Cancer

Bridgeton is an eight-part book series as well as a Netflix hit

The Bridgerton Books In Order: Which Novels Are The Seasons Based On?

TV & Film

Fans have been speculating about whether Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant after admitting she's trying for a baby

Is Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant? Fans Speculate As She Tries For A Baby With Travis Barker

Fans can't wait for Little Mix to return to the road

Here's What Fans Think Will Be On Little Mix's Confetti Tour Setlist

Music

People with a cold are being urged to stay at home and avoid contact with others from Friday

People With A Cold ‘Urged To Stay At Home’ Under New Government Guidance

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Celebrity Juice play roast roulette

WATCH: Celebrity Juice Cast Roast Ariana Grande, Elton John & Orlando Bloom

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star