Leigh-Anne Pinnock Spilled Wedding Details Months Before Andre Gray Proposal

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been planning her wedding to Andre for months. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram / PA

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is engaged to boyfriend Andre Gray after four years, but the Little Mix star has been dishing on her wedding plans for months.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray were dubbed the first to get married by her Little Mix bandmates, and it’s finally coming true after they got engaged on their four-year anniversary.

The pop star and swimwear brand owner has been planning her wedding to her footballer boyfriend for months, talking openly about how much she wanted to get married way before Andre finally popped the question.

In fact, Leigh-Anne has already planned her wedding, which she admitted to Cosmopolitan earlier this year.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock said Little Mix could sing at her wedding. Picture: PA

Leigh-Anne was truly surprised by Andre's proposal. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

In a game of Spill the Tea, the girls were asked who will be first to walk down the aisle and Leigh-Anne’s bandmates all voted for her.

"You're absolutely gagging for it, aren't you?” Jade asked Leigh-Anne.

"I’ve planned the wedding next year and I’m not even engaged! Put it that way, that’s all I’m saying,” Leigh-Anne confessed.

She then urged her bandmates to promise to be at each other’s nuptials, adding: “Can we just make a pact? We all have to be at each other’s weddings."

Andre Gray proposed to Leigh-Anne at their Surrey mansion. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

However, Little Mix won’t be Leigh-Anne’s bridesmaids as she admitted she’s “got too many.”

She also hinted at ‘an exotic’ location for her big day with Andre and even managed to rope in the girls to sing.

Leigh-Anne was clearly hoping to get married this summer, but told Daily Star at the start of lockdown her hopes had been dashed due to the pandemic.

After revealing she thought this year would be the year she walks down the aisle, Leigh-Anne said: “The wedding is probably not going to happen now because we can’t go anywhere.

“He's probably not going to [want to] do it in the house. So it looks like my dream is officially over. I've not really been planning it but every girl has got the idea of what they want, we'll see, it is a dream of mine."

After Andre shocked Leigh-Anne with a proposal in their back garden, fans reckon it won't be long before they have a beautiful wedding in a paradise location.

