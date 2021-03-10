Leigh-Anne Pinnock Signs Deal To Work On Solo Projects Outside Of Little Mix

10 March 2021, 10:24

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has signed a deal to work on solo projects
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has signed a deal to work on solo projects. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock has signed a deal to work on her own solo projects outside of the band.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock will work on music, film and TV projects as part of her solo career, while continuing her “commitments” to Little Mix.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Leads Celebrities Supporting Meghan Markle

Three months after bandmate Jesy Nelson quit, Leigh-Anne is taking on work of her own too, but she won’t be leaving Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall anytime soon.

Little Mix are about to release new music as a trio for the first time
Little Mix are about to release new music as a trio for the first time. Picture: Getty

Announcing the new deal on Twitter, PR agency Satellite 414 said: “Huge welcome to Leigh-Anne Pinnock as she joins our SATELLITE414 and Satellite Screen rosters for solo projects across Music, Film and TV.”

Leigh-Anne also shared the news on Instagram Stories, promising fans Little Mix are about to have “an amazing year” regardless of her solo plans.

She wrote: “Super excited to be joining the @tapmusic family for my solo endeavours, alongside my @LittleMix commitments.

“Can’t wait for you to see what’s planned but also the amazing year the girls and I are about to have as a group, let’s goooo [sic].”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has signed a deal for solo music, TV & film projects
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has signed a deal for solo music, TV & film projects. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne’s fans were quick to wish her success in her new project, replying: “Give my baby everything she deserves.”

“Wish u all the best Leigh [hearts] so proud of you,” commented another.

“I’m so proud of her. My girl is so talented,” replied a third.

Each of the Little Mix ladies have solo plans coming up alongside their group commitments, with Perrie about to launch a brand of her own and Jade signed up to more TV jobs.

On top of their solo work the girls have made it no secret they're about to drop new music, their first launch as a trio.

