Leigh-Anne Pinnock Leads Celebrities Supporting Meghan Markle

Leigh-Anne Pinnock praised Meghan Markle's strength. Picture: Getty Images

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has voiced her support for Meghan Markle.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock is among the celebrities publicly supporting Meghan Markle after the Duchess of Sussex spoke about the effect the intense media scrutiny had on her mental wellbeing.

Meghan and Prince Harry’s sensational interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on ITV on Monday night and the couple have been inundated with support since.

Taking to Instagram after the interview aired, Leigh-Anne praised the former Suits actress for sharing her experiences of racism publicly.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared their reasons for leaving the Royal Family. Picture: Getty

The pop star wrote alongside a photo of the Duchess: “What people may wish to believe and view as a ‘privileged life’ let this be a lesson to all of us. When you become known to the public there is no safety net to protect you from what people can fire out and say about you.

“We witness this all the time, particularly concerning women and more to the core, women of colour. Meghan has been dragged from the start and we have all witnessed it. I praise her strength and determination for speaking out on her experiences showing the underlying racism lying within the royal establishment.”

Leigh-Anne continued: “I praise Harry for standing by his wife and child and being brave enough to say enough is enough, we’re out.

“As it’s international women’s day, I wish to send my love and support to Meghan. Too often we disregard a women’s emotions and mental strength. No more. Today, I urge anyone within a position where by they feel silenced, underrated, overlooked or less than to speak up and speak out.

There’s people LITERALLY commenting on humans they don’t know.. like they know them inside & out. You have zero clue what is really going on, I have zero clue. It’s all just fifty shades of fucked up. ‘Whatever Meghan wasn’t suicidal’ these comments man I am rendered speechless — Olivia Bowen (@OliviaDBuck) March 8, 2021

Harry and Meghan told me over the phone they were there for me and they understood more than most... I’m forever thankful for that support. Nothing but the highest love and respect for them both ❤️ #MeghanandHarryonOprah — Ashley Banjo (@AshleyBanjo) March 8, 2021

“It was the best thing I ever did and I know there are women all around the world holding pain within, out of fear of not being heard and taken seriously.

“We owe it to each other as women to stand together and put a stop to gender inequality and race inequality.”

Leigh-Anne isn’t the only celebrity to show their support for Meghan, with Perrie sharing her bandmate’s post writing: “This.”

Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo also tweeted “nothing but the highest love and respect” for the couple, while reality star Olivia Bowen shut down followers’ comments refuting Meghan’s claims she felt suicidal.

