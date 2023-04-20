Leigh-Anne Pinnock ‘Jets Off To Turkey' To Shoot Music Video For First Solo Single

20 April 2023, 14:22

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has reportedly been shooting her first music video
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has reportedly been shooting her first music video. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is gearing up to launch her solo career 11 months after Little Mix’s hiatus.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is taking some exciting steps to kick off her solo career as the Little Mix star has reportedly jetted off to Istanbul, Turkey, to shoot her debut solo music video.

Just 11 months after Leigh-Anne, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall went on their hiatus from the girl group, the mother-of-two is apparently spending time abroad to create a stunning music video for her very first solo single.

According to this tabloid, the 31-year-old songstress was joined by her team in Istanbul to create a big-budget video for a song that is said to be an ‘up-tempo pop hit’ and the video is said to have ‘a number of high octane dance scenes’.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Is Narrating A New Little Mermaid Audiobook

Perrie Edwards Shares Details About Wedding Plans With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares adorable footage of her twins

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is reportedly in the process of shooting her first music video
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is reportedly in the process of shooting her first music video. Picture: Alamy

An insider said: “Leigh-Anne’s debut is just around the corner. Her talent is undeniable and so is her work ethic.”

They continued: “She’s locked in rehearsals now to perfect her moves and to make sure the video is everything and more for her fans.

“The combination of the high energy dance routines and the dramatic scenery and buildings in Istanbul will make for a truly stunning video.”

Appearing to not stray too far from her Little Mix sound, Leigh-Anne has enlisted the help of dancer Joy Duckrell, who she has been working with since 2020 throughout her time in the girl band.

The video has also reportedly been choreographed by King O’Holi, who previously worked with the girls on Little Mix’s hit video for ‘Sweet Melody’.

Leigh-Anne isn’t the only Mixer who has been working on solo music, as Jade and Perrie have both confirmed their solo careers are in the works, too!

