Leigh-Anne Pinnock Is Narrating A New Little Mermaid Audiobook

Leigh-Anne is working on The Little Mermaid... Picture: Getty/Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is narrating a new version of The Little Mermaid audiobook which will be drawing from her own experiences.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock will be narrating a new Little Mermaid! audiobook!

Audible has teamed up with the Little Mix star, with a new adaptation of the iconic Hans Christian Andersen tale, the project will be voiced by Leigh-Anne and is coming out just in time for Disney's live-action remake!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Set To Transform Factory Into Flats In New Career Move

Reports whir that the near-200-year-old fairytale has been tailored to the singer-songwriter's own personal experiences, its been adapted by writer Dina Gregory with several other musicians making an appearance throughout the audiobook.

In a press release, the pop star shared her excitement: "I hope listeners enjoy the retelling as much as I enjoyed narrating it!”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is narrating an audiobook. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne continued to gush over the project: "The Little Mermaid is one of the most iconic fairy tales and it has so many fans at every age. I felt personally drawn to this adaption from Dina, as I related to so many themes within the storyline."

The musician – who made a leap to acting with her role in Boxing Day at the end of 2021 – spoke about how the new interpretation of the story draws from her own life.

"My narration was inspired by both my own culture and experience and I wanted my community to be represented in this version of the classic tale," Leigh-Anne explained, "I hope listeners enjoy the retelling as much as I enjoyed narrating it!”

Disney's Little Mermaid is coming out in May. Picture: Disney

Leigh-Anne's narrated audiobook dropped on March 23. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

The audiobook series will be available on Audible from March 23, which is two months ahead of the long-awaited Disney remake of their 1989 animated classic.

The live-action Halle Bailey-led Little Mermaid will be released to cinemas on May 26,.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital