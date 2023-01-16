Leigh-Anne Pinnock Set To Transform Factory Into Flats In New Career Move

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is taking on a property project with Andre Gray. Picture: Alamy

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is reportedly taking on a huge new housing project following Little Mix’s hiatus.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is reportedly set to be working on a new investment property project with her fiancé Andre Gray.

The couple, who own property firm G&A Organisations Ltd, reportedly acquired the old Eagle Works building in Wolverhampton and are said to net millions from it, as per this tabloid.

The former Little Mix star and her footballer beau are said to have paid nearly £1million for the old ­bicycle factory and plan to transform it into 48 flats.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray have a joint property firm. Picture: Alamy

Leigh-Anne's new property venture is set to earn her millions. Picture: Alamy

They have apparently been laying the foundations for their property business for months by building a holiday let in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, to let out on Airbnb, as well as plotting a luxury detached home in the Midlands.

Their new project is set to be a huge earner for Leigh-Anne following Little Mix’s hiatus, which the songstress announced in December 2021 alongside her bandmates Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall.

The trio embarked on their final ‘Confetti’ tour last year to wrap 10 years together as a band - but not without promising to return in future.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock welcomed her twins in August 2021. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Little Mix announced their hiatus in December 2021. Picture: Alamy

Leigh-Anne and Perrie have since been focusing on raising their little ones after Perrie welcomed her son Axel just days apart from Leigh-Anne welcoming her twins in August 2021.

Separately, Perrie has her own clothing brand Disora, while Leigh-Anne has her own beachwear line called In A Seashell, as well as Jade's side hustle of owning her own cocktail bar.

The girls have also been working on solo music since the band’s hiatus, which they have separately teased in recent months.

