Laura Whitmore Tells Follower ‘Check Your Facts’ After She’s Accused Of Defying Social Distancing Measures For Rooftop Party

Laura Whitmore told a follower 'check your facts' after meeting her friends on a rooftop. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

Laura Whitmore snapped back at a critic accusing her of “going to parties with other people.”

Laura Whitmore took to Instagram on Thursday evening to share a picture of her smudged lipstick after wearing a face mask on the way to a friend’s rooftop party.

After posting the selfie, one follower replied: “You shouldn’t be going out to parties with other people! You are only allowed to be with one house hold!”

However, the Love Island presenter quickly corrected the critic on the government’s current guidelines which state up to six people from different households can meet in an outdoor setting.

Laura Whitmore replied to the fan accusing her of flouting social distancing guidelines. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

Laura Whitmore had to explain the guidelines to more than one critic. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

She replied: “Six people on a roof top/garden. Check your facts. Peace and love [heart].”

Another follower soon weighed in on the debate, adding: “How could he ‘check his facts’ if you hadn’t stated that fact?” To which Laura responded: “Because the ‘facts’ are guidelines given by the government.

“I know it can be confusing for people but it’s not my job to educate people if they can’t do it themselves.”

Laura initially shared her selfie to show fans what had happened to her makeup after wearing a face mask over her bright red lipstick.

The TV host looked seriously unimpressed as she showed the lipstick all over her chin.

She wrote in the caption: “Might have to rethink the lipstick when wearing a face mask (got an Uber to a friends rooftop party so tried to make an effort with my appearance. Won’t bother next time) #redlipstickfail.”

Hours before, Laura shared a clip of herself and boyfriend Iain Stirling watching TV together on Celebrity Gogglebox, admitting she “misses going out” while dancing on the sofa alongside her beau.

“Big fish, little fish, cardboard box. Anyone else missing going out??,” she captioned the upload.

Like many taxi companies at the moment, current Uber guidelines request all passengers and drivers must wear a face mask while in the car.

