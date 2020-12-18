Laura Whitmore Unveils Glowing Baby Bump After 'Hiding' For Six Months

Laura Whitmore reveals glowing baby bump after 'hiding'. Picture: Instagram @thewhitmore

Laura Whitmore is done covering up her bump as she reveals it to the world on Instagram and discusses morning sickness six months into her pregnancy!

Love Island's Laura Whitmore has shown off her blossoming baby bump for the first time on Instagram as the Love Island presenter reveals she's six months pregnant and had to let people think she was hungover at work whilst dealing with morning sickness.

Laura, 35, is done covering up her and Love Island narrator and comedian Iain Stirling's first child together as she posts a series of snaps of her sizeable bump onto social media.

In the first image of her bump, the presenter told her 1.2 million followers:

"I’ve spent almost 6 months hiding or being conscious of my body (well to be honest I’ve spent over 30 years doing this)."

"But in particular as my body changed I have felt very protective of my baby bump."

She went onto discuss her pregnancy in an interview with Hunger magazine where she admitted she was completely sober filming the latest series of Celebrity Juice which is usually like 'one big night out'.

Laura also admitted she had to run out of an interview to be sick, leaving a guest to 'ask themselves' a question live on air and that is must have appeared she was hungover.

She broke the news to the world this week with an adorable snap of a baby grow with says 'coming in 2021' saying:

"I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share - and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control."

"It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet."

It's been a great year for the celebrity couple who are always reported to have tied the knot secretly last month, although this hasn't been confirmed!

Their baby is due in March 2021.

