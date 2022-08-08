Kylie Jenner Fans React To Travis Scott’s 'Raging' Outburst After London Concert

Fans shared their opinions about Travis Scott's 'raging' backstage video. Picture: Getty/@kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner supported her boyfriend Travis Scott as he performed at The O2 in London over the weekend.

Travis Scott made his solo return to the stage for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy in November, which saw 10 people lose their lives at the rapper’s festival.

The ‘Highest In The Room’ artist took to the stage at The O2 in London over the weekend and was supported by his long-term girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

The makeup mogul shared a series of loved-up snaps with her daughter and her beau throughout the weekend, supporting the rapper as he made his comeback to the stage - but one video, in particular, has been the talk of social media.

In a photo dump uploaded by the mum-of-two, Kylie shared a clip of Travis backstage at The O2 as he was greeted by his team and friends, who all celebrated the success of his first sold-out show back.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi supported Travis Scott at The O2. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Travis Scott was supported by Kylie Jenner and Stormi at his London show. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Travis was accompanied by NBA players Kevin Durant and James Harden, with the former popping a bottle of champagne to honour the moment, while the rapper intermittently screamed and banged on the doors backstage.

Travis’ raging screams had fans questioning why Kylie uploaded the clip, with the reality star’s Instagram comments immediately flooded with confused reactions from fans.

One person wrote: “Am I the only one cringing sooo hard through that video??”

Travis Scott was met with backlash after 'raging' backstage at The O2. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Travis Scott performed his first solo show since the Astroworld tragedy. Picture: Getty

“How does that second last vid not give Kylie the ick?” asked another.

A third went on to write: “That second to last video is so embarrassing.”

“What ever he was doin gave me the ick [sic],” another chimed in.

Some fans even branded the video 'tone-deaf' and 'insensitive', with many saying it was 'too soon' to post the aggressive clip following the Astroworld tragedy.

