Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Spark Rumours That They're 'Back Together'

Why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's fans think they've rekindled their relationship. Picture: Getty/@kyliejenner/Instagram

By Capital FM

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together? The exes sparked speculation that they've rekindled their romance.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have sparked rumours that they’re back together after celebrating the rapper’s birthday in Miami over the weekend.

After posting a series of sweet snaps of her ex-boyfriend and their three-year-old daughter, Stormi, for his birthday, the pair spent the weekend partying with friends in a Miami club, leaving fans to wonder whether this meant they’re an item again.

So, are Kylie and Travis back together?

Here’s what we know…

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together?

Although a number of snaps surfaced of Kylie and Travis getting cosy during his 29th birthday celebrations, it appears the pair are both single.

According to People, the former couple are not in a relationship, with a source saying: “Even after they split, they always spent a lot of time together.

“They are great co-parents and love hanging out. They share a fun life with Stormi, but have separate homes.

“They haven't dated anyone else seriously since they split though. It always seemed possible that they would get back together."

A source also told E! that Kylie and Travis are currently not in a relationship, with them saying: “They are both single. Kylie thinks Travis is an amazing dad and a good friend.

“They support each other and are close. It works for both of them and they have something special."

It’s nice to see the parents of Stormi remaining good pals after they amicably split in September 2019 after 17 months together.

They first started dating in April 2017 and welcomed their daughter in February 2018.

