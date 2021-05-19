Kim Kardashian Confronts Kourtney Over ‘Rude’ Behaviour Towards Nanny

19 May 2021, 10:39 | Updated: 19 May 2021, 11:00

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian called out sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘rude’ behaviour towards her nanny.

It wouldn’t be an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians without some sort of feud between the sisters, and in a clip from the new series Kim Kardashian confronts Kourtney over a disagreement she had with her nanny.

Kourtney apparently left Kim’s nanny in tears and after Kim calls her sibling up on her behaviour the women get into a spat about how they treat their staff.

Kim And Khloe Kardashian Reveal Identity Of North West’s Parody Instagram Nori’s Black Book

“Kim's nanny and I had a little disagreement when we were away traveling together. But I haven't really spoken to Kim about it, so, I wanna see what's going on,” Kourtney says to the camera.

Kim Kardashian called out Kourtney's 'rude' behaviour towards staff
Kim Kardashian called out Kourtney's 'rude' behaviour towards staff. Picture: Getty
Kim Kardashian said her nanny felt 'uncomfortable'
Kim Kardashian said her nanny felt 'uncomfortable'. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

With Khloe also at the table, Kim says: “She said that she felt so degraded by you and you just started yelling at her and you said ‘keep your voice down’’

“Oh my god, she's lying.” Kourtney replies, claiming she stayed calm.

“It should have been in private,” Kim adds, siding with her nanny. “She said, ‘I wish you would have tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Hey something’s really bothering me. Can I talk to you?’ And we could have talked in private. But for her to yell at me in a restaurant [was wrong]'"

Kourtney remains adamant she never yelled, claiming it was the nanny who raised her voice.

Kourtney Kardashian insisted she didn't raise her voice at the nanny
Kourtney Kardashian insisted she didn't raise her voice at the nanny. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“She would never work for me the way she acts. She said [to Reign] 'boy, you're a liar' and I was like 'excuse me?' you're going to call a five-year-old a liar? I don’t want to talk about this with you because you obviously don’t get it," Kourtney said.

Kim replied: "I like her so she's not getting fired. I like to keep my staff for a long time, so that's how I feel. You can’t even keep a nanny,” to which Kourtney snapped back, "Kim, shut the f**k up. The way you’re talking is wild."

Kourtney later explained in a confessional Kim’s comments “were really hurtful coming from my sister.”

It’s a tense scene, but what else do we expect from the Kardashians?

