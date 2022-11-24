Kylie Jenner Confuses Fans As She Opens Up About Her Son

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner's final confessional in the second season of The Kardashians threw fans after she made a confusing statement about her son's name.

There has been an insane amount of speculation surrounding Kylie Jenner's son's name ever since she gave birth in February – and it continues!

Kylie, 25, and Travis Scott, 31, welcomed their second child together earlier this year, and – as we all know by now – they originally named their bundle of joy Wolf Webster.

The make-up mogul announced that she and Travis had decided to change their son's name, sparking months of theories as fans try to pick up on clues as to what the new tot's title could be.

In the season two finale of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kylie's words certainly confused fans when she said: "My baby's name is still Wolf."

Kylie Jenner's comments on The Kardashian's confused fans. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner still hasn't told fans her son's name. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Obviously, fans were a little perplexed by the comment as Kylie announced back in March in an Instagram post: "FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore.

"We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," she wrote on her Story.

However, for now, it seems the reality star wants to keep the new name under lock and key as she alluded on the show that maybe she'll unveil the name next season.

"I'll let you guys know when I change it," Kylie explained, "maybe I'll tell you guys in season three."

Kylie and Travis share two children. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The coy star then winked to the camera before the finale ended – she knew what she was doing!

After nearly 10 months and still no baby name update, fans are starting to think they'll never know what Stormi Webster's brother is called!

Kylie and Travis welcomed their first bubba and older sister, Stormi, in February 2018, meaning their little girl is now four-years-old.

