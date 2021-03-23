Kylie Jenner Shuts Down 'False Narrative' Over Donations To Makeup Artist’s GoFundMe

23 March 2021, 10:28

Kylie Jenner responded to the criticism she faced over the GoFundMe donations.
Kylie Jenner responded to the criticism she faced over the GoFundMe donations. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner has set the record straight after responding to the backlash she faced for sharing makeup artist, Samuel Rauda's GoFundMe page.

Kylie Jenner has spoken out following the backlash she faced online after sharing a fundraiser with her fans for makeup artist, Samuel Rauda, who recently underwent major surgery.

Having previously worked with the MUA, Kylie shared a link to his $60,000 GoFundMe page, to help raise money towards his medical expenses after he was involved in a serious accident.

The 23-year-old was then slammed online for sharing the fundraiser page, with people questioning why she hadn’t covered the full costs herself, as she appeared to donate $5,000.

The reality star has now taken to Instagram to debunk the “false narrative” that had been shared around and addressed the backlash, in a bid to clear her name.

Kylie Jenner shut down the 'false narrative' following the backlash she faced.
Kylie Jenner shut down the 'false narrative' following the backlash she faced. Picture: Instagram
Kylie Jenner shared a statement on her Instagram Stories, addressing the situation.
Kylie Jenner shared a statement on her Instagram Stories, addressing the situation. Picture: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she penned a lengthy statement explaining that the $5,000 she donated helped to meet the initial target of $10,000, before the target was then raised.

The statement read: “I feel it's important for me to clear up this false narrative that I've asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist's medical bills. Sam isn't my makeup artist and unfortunately we don't have a personal relationship anymore but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he's the sweetest."

Going on to clarify the situation, she explained that after hearing of Sam's accident, she called her personal makeup artist Ariel Tejada to ask for more information, adding: "I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam's accident and his family's GoFundMe and I called Ariel immediately to see what happened to Sam. After learning in more detail about the accident it compelled me to visit his GoFundMe which was set at 10K.

"They had already raised 6K so I put it in 5K to reach their original goal and thought I'd post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share or donate."

Kylie Jenner explained she hadn't worked with Samuel Rauda for years.
Kylie Jenner explained she hadn't worked with Samuel Rauda for years. Picture: Instagram

"I don't know how all of this got so twisted," she added, "but his family has reached out through Ariel and are very appreciative of all the donations, prayers, and love towards Sam."

Kylie went on to explain that her close friends will know she was trying to be helpful, adding: “Anyone that knows me knows that I do things from the heart and I try to be helpful whenever I can be.

“Let's all try to stay positive and keep Sam, his family, and anyone you know who is going through a difficult time in our prayers. I hope everyone has a beautiful day."

