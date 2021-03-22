Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash After Asking Fans To Donate To Her Makeup Artist’s $60K GoFundMe

Kylie Jenner came under fire for asking for donations from her fans. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner has sparked outrage with fans after asking people to donate to her MUA, Samuel Rauda’s $60,000 surgery after he was involved in a serious accident.

Kylie Jenner has been slammed for asking for fans to donate towards her makeup artist, Samuel Rauda’s GoFundMe page after he underwent major surgery.

The makeup mogul pointed her fans in the direction of her MUA’s fundraiser page, which originally shared the costs of his medical expenses coming to a staggering $60,000 (£43,300).

Sharing a post on her Instagram Story, she posted a snap of her MUA and friend, writing: “May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend.

“And swipe up to visit his families go fund me [sic].”

Kylie Jenner asked fans to help fund her MUA's surgery costs. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner sparked outrage with fans. Picture: Instagram

Despite the kind gesture, fans were left unimpressed on Twitter after someone under the name ‘kyliejenner’ reportedly donated $5K towards Sam’s medical expenses, leaving people to question why the wealthy star didn’t cover the full costs herself as she boasts an eye-watering net worth of $900million, which is also the highest net worth compared to her Kardashian/Jenner sisters.

Fans flooded to Twitter to share their thoughts, with one penning: “No way billionaire Kylie Jenner opened a Go Fund Me for her stylist??? [crying emojis] sis how about you GO FUND HIM.”

“It’s the fact that Kylie Jenner owns purses that cost more than her close friends emergency brain surgery and she’s out here begging poor people to donate to his Go Fund Me page......... that doesn’t sit right with me,” shared another.

A third person wrote: “Kylie Jenner on IG said swipe up to visit her friend’s Go Fund Me, and someone said why doesn’t she ‘GO FUND HIM’[crying emoji].”

People were left questioning why Kylie Jenner hadn't donated more towards the costs. Picture: Twitter

Samuel Rauda's initial GoFundMe target has been reached. Picture: GoFundMe

Another outraged tweet read: “Weird seeing some people defending billionaire Kylie Jenner, who makes $450,000 a day, creating a Go Fund Me asking her fans for $60,000 to help her pay for emergency surgery for her makeup artist when she can literally pay that for him in less than 10 seconds flat.”

Sam’s GoFundMe has already exceeded its $60,000 target and has now been raised to $120,000, with almost $100,000 being reached in six days, according to the official fundraiser page.

Kylie is yet to address the backlash.

