Leaked Video Of Kylie Jenner Being 'Birthed' With Kim Kardashian From Kanye West & Tyga Track

3 September 2020, 10:43

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian star in leaked music video
Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian star in leaked music video. Picture: YouTube/ Eli Russel

A leaked music video of Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian reveals them stripping off their respective rapper beau's track which at one point seems to see Kylie being birthed.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian star in a leaked music video from 2017 that was uploaded without explanation online and features them dancing in their underwear, and the youngest Kar-Jenner appearing to be 'birthed' at one point.

Kylie Jenner Deletes 'Obviously' Photoshopped Instagram As People Point Out Error

The pair were starring in a video for Kylie's ex, rapper Tyga's video for 'Feel Me', featuring Kim's hubby, Kanye West, so it isn't surprising the pair were more than happy to lend a hand to the visuals, but the video was never released.

That was until director, Eli Russel, who has worked with Kanye before on music video 'Fade', seemingly posted the footage onto YouTube without any explanation.

Both Kylie and Kim hide their trademark dark hair under short, blonde wigs, and show off their famous curves in tiny underwear sets, we might actually even say its NSFW!

One fan took to Twitter to say how the whole thing left them feeling, writing: "Kim Kardashian wearing stripper heels giving birth to Kylie in a Kanye video is an image that will haunt me long after I’ve parted this earth."

As people scrabbled to watch the leaked video, everyone was left wondering if Kim was giving birth to her younger sister in the video, in some kind of modern metaphor for helping 22-year-old Kylie get a leg up in fame and fortune.

Others, however, noticed the short wig and pointed out it appears it's actually Kylie giving birth to... Kylie?

Either way, no one has commented or offered explanation to what it could mean, so we're left with a whole load of butt visuals, which is basically the same as any other day with those guys.

Any other interpretations are welcome, hit us up!

