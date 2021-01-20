Kylie Jenner Fans Are Unfollowing Her On Instagram Over Latest Mid-Pandemic Holiday

Kylie Jenner, sister Kendall, Stassie Karanikolaou and a bunch of their friends are on holidaying like it’s 2019.

Kylie Jenner, best friend ‘Stassie Baby’, Kendall Jenner, and a few of their friends are currently living their best lives in a gorgeous vacation spot, sharing bikini selfies and sunset snaps despite their home state of LA recently surpassing one million coronavirus cases.

After arriving at their stunning villa – thought to be in Mexico – which has a an infinity pool, sea view and rooms for all her mates, Kylie posted some snaps of herself by the pool, posing with a tiny orange bikini with the incredible view behind her.

Kylie Jenner is on holiday with all her friends. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner joined her sister Kylie for the vacation. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

With a long wig cascading down to her legs, Kylie posed up a storm.

And while she was inundated with comments from some of her 210 million followers on how amazing she looks, she received a number of comments criticising her decision to jet off on holiday in the midst of the pandemic.

“Very happy for you to be able to live such a lavish lifestyle and show off to your followers while the rest of the world struggles… top shelf right here… unfollowing,” one person commented.

Kylie Jenner was joined by BFF Stassie Karanikolaou. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner showed off the stunning location of her holiday spot. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“Girl did u travel during the coronavirus pandemic?!!” Wrote another.

“But like aren’t we in a pandemic?” Replied another follower.

A fourth joked: “Kylie Jenner stop travelling in a pandemic challenge.”

Just a few weeks prior to her sunny vacay, Kylie and her family flew to Aspen for a skiing holiday.

Kylie Jenner posted a clip from her private plane before heading off on holiday. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The mum of one has her own private jet, a pink plane which reportedly cost $72 million, which she often shares her sultry photos from.

Kylie also posted a clip plugging her latest Kylie Cosmetics lip gloss from the jet before they headed off on their latest break.

