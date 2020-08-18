Kylie Jenner Exposes 'Fake' Instagram Post After She's Forced To Deny ‘Disrespectful’ Caption

18 August 2020, 10:48 | Updated: 18 August 2020, 14:28

Kylie Jenner set the record straight after a 'fake' caption on her Instagram went viral
Kylie Jenner set the record straight after a 'fake' caption on her Instagram went viral. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner addressed rumours that she had captioned her Instagram picture with ‘brown skinned girl’, after fans called her out for being ‘disrespectful’.

Kylie Jenner has shut down claims that she called herself a ‘brown skinned girl’ in an Instagram caption after exposing fake screenshots, which have gone viral.

It all started when the 23-year-old uploaded a series of glam photos of herself, when soon after it became a trending topic on Twitter, with circulating screenshots that suggested she had captioned the snap ‘brown skinned girl’.

Khloe Kardashian Looks Unrecognisable After Unedited Picture Emerges Following Viral Photoshopped Selfie

Fans rushed to the original snap to find it said ‘edited’ under her caption, which means she had changed it from its original - fuelling rumours she had edited the caption, which fans had branded ‘disrespectful’.

One person tweeted: “I just know Kylie Jenner does stuff to make people mad on purpose. Sis you are NOT. A brown skin girl. Disrespectful [crying emoji] [sic]."

Kylie Jenner revealed the screenshots on her Instagram story
Kylie Jenner revealed the screenshots on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram
Kylie Jenner accused people of editing her real caption
Kylie Jenner accused people of editing her real caption. Picture: Instagram
Kylie Jenner shut down the comments about her Instagram caption
Kylie Jenner shut down the comments about her Instagram caption. Picture: Instagram

With it now reading ‘brown eyed girl’, a lot of people took to the comments of a social media news outlet, to call out the youngest Kardashian sister.

However, it wasn’t long before Kylie joined in herself and shut down the ‘fake’ caption, writing: “This is photoshopped. never said this. have a good day.”

The mother-of-one then took to her Instagram story to pull out the receipts of the fake and real edited caption, setting the record straight.

First sharing a side-by-side of the fake ‘brown skinned girl' caption, alongside her current ‘brown eyed girl’ one, she wrote: “Here’s the fake version that everyone believed.

People branded the Kardashian sister 'disrespectful'
People branded the Kardashian sister 'disrespectful'. Picture: Twitter
Fans rushed to defend the reality star
Fans rushed to defend the reality star. Picture: Instagram

“Saw online someone photoshopped this photo I posted to changed my caption from ‘brown eyed girl’ to ‘brown skinned girl’. I never said this.”

In a separate post she showed ‘the real version’, adding: “My caption was [heart emoji] [glitter emoji]’ then changed to ‘brown eyed girl [heart emoji] [glitter emoji] a few minutes later and that is all.”

After clearing things up, fans took to Instagram to shut down further hate comments with one penning: “People hate on her just to hate her.”

“Ppl really mad bored, leave Kylie alone damn [sic], added another."

